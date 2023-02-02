Frontend Web Developer
H&E Solutions AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2023-02-02
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H&E Solutions AB i Solna
Evam is a user-oriented technology company, redefining the way first responders operate by harnessing innovation. We are determined to improve the society we live in by redefining the way first responders operate.
We are looking for a Frontend Web Developer to join the Evam family and our development team in Stockholm.
We offer:
An opportunity to make the world a better place by contributing to exciting innovation and digitalization of the emergency vehicles market. You will work as a core member of our development team and alongside our designers to form the most usable and ground-breaking products in the emergency vehicles market.
Your responsibilities:
You will develop and take responsibility for the Web part of our platform. It consists of web applications used by both first responders while driving and their administrative teams, that integrate with varied backend services such as REST APIs.
The role is for you if you ...
Are a highly efficient, adaptable developer with an eye-for-detail and enthusiasm for digital products.
Are a self-starter with a can-do attitude - we are a team of leaders who energize each other.
Have previously developed complex, dynamic web applications (and enjoyed it!)
Enjoy thinking above boundaries - we would like to have your views on mobile, security, design, cloud and other aspects!
Innovative by nature - we admire boldness and people with unique suggestions. Everything begins with an idea!
Have a passion for coding and developing cloud technologies in a value-driven industry.
Required Skills
At least 3 years of experience developing production-grade web applications.
Solid knowledge of React and Typescript.
Having a great understanding of React APIs and concepts such as Context or Redux, and state management in general.
Having a good understanding of Clean Architecture and patterns
Having experience testing React applications - unit tests, UI tests, end-to-end tests (using Cypress for instance)
Previous experience designing web apps for mobile devices is a plus
Having experience with React-based frameworks such as NextJS is a plus
Having experience with Single Page Applications is a plus
Leadership & communication: you will have large responsibility of your own but will be supported by the Dev team in achieving your goals.
You might also have:
Previous experience designing web apps for mobile devices is a plus
Having experience with React-based frameworks such as NextJS is a plus
Having experience with Single Page Applications is a plus
Experience as a web architect developer or similar expertise
Experience with Rest APIs, databases and cloud deployment
We would ideally want this person to be currently based in, or willing to move to Stockholm.
If this sounds like you, what are you waiting for? Come join us! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-03-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H&E Solutions AB
(org.nr 559030-2237)
Vretenvägen 13 3TR (visa karta
)
171 54 SOLNA Jobbnummer
7405129