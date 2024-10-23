Frontend Software Engineer to to major international retail-company!
2024-10-23
We are looking for a senior frontend developer to join a exciting team at one of the worlds biggest retail-company! Do you want to specialize in frontend development? Then this role is the perfect next step in your career. Apply now - we use ongoing selection due to startdate!
As a frontend developer you will be a part of an agile team who is responsible for developing and maintain high-quality responsive web applications. You will Collaborate with cross-functional teams including designers, backend developers, and product managers to deliver seamless user experiences. On top of that you will also get the opportunity to contribute to architechtural decisions and technical roadmap planning.
You are offered
• An exciting role where you get the chance to grow and work with modern technologies
• You'll get the opportunity to join a global team of experts and work with senior colleagues, as well as increase your skills as a developer
• A dedicated consultant manager from Academic Work who will support and coach you in your career. This is a long term assignment at our client and you'll have an ongoing employment at Academic Work
Work tasks
• Participate in code reviews, mentor junior developers, and contribute to a culture of continuous improvement.
• Drive initiatives with CoP(Community of Practises), sharing knowledge and collective growth.
• Work closely with stakeholders from all parts of the organization to develop the technical aspects of prioritized business projects.
• Ensure engineering excellence through customer centricity, rigorous testing, innovative solutions, and adherence to best practices in software development.
• You who has at least 5+ years experience working as a software engineer with strong frontend focus
• Extensive experience in frontend development, particularly with React, Nextjs and Typescript
• Strong understanding of modern frontend architectures and best practices
• Proficiency in frontend build tools and package managers such as Webpack, Babel, or npm.
Interest and experience in mentoring a team of developers.
• Staying updated on emerging technology trends like API strategy, event-driven architecture, and cloud computing to contribute effectively to evolving technology strategies.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Excellent problem-solving skills and a keen eye for detail
• Communicative
• Responsible
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
