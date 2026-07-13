Frontend Fullstack Developer
Innosights Consulting Service AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2026-07-13
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Innosights Consulting Service AB i Solna
Description of the assignment:
We are looking for a senior full-stack developer for a Scale-up customer in Lund!
The goal is to get started as quickly as possible and for the consultant to be on site in Lund during the assignment.
Competency requirements:
Solid experience with Python and/or Node.js in a production environment
Has designed and deployed cloud architecture
Containerization with Docker
Ability to work across the entire stack, from database layer to API
Actively uses AI tools in their everyday life (Cursor, Claude, Copilot or similar)
Other:
Experience with speech-to-text models such as Whisper or similar S2T pipeline
Previous work with LLM APIs or AI integrations in production environment
CI/CD and DevOps workflows
Kubernetes or other container orchestration Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-30
E-post: indrojeet@innosights-consulting.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Innosights Consulting Service AB
(org.nr 559463-1219)
Solnavägen 15 G Lgh 1301 (visa karta
)
171 65 SOLNA Jobbnummer
10001011