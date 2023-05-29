Frontend Engineer
Genvalues AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-05-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Genvalues AB i Stockholm
As a member of the frontend team, you will develop powerful and beautiful user interfaces and participate in domain modelling and construction of complex algorithms. Our frontend is built with Angular (and related technologies) and deployed on an Azure backend. You will work in close collaboration with UX designers and backend engineers to provide the services that the world needs to tackle the greatest challenge of our time. We are a product-led company and we follow agile principles to deliver high quality at a fast pace. You will join a remote and closely-knit team of bright individuals, passionate about their work and our joint mission.
Main technologies
Angular, RxJS, Typescript
HTML5, SCSS
PrimeNG, PaperJS
Qualifications & Skills
• 3 years of experience as a front-end developer.
Hands-on experience with modern HTML/CSS, where experience with CSS animation is a plus.
Experience of client-side scripting and JavaScript frameworks (ideally Angular).
Experience of managed services available on Microsoft Azure and comfortable taking ownership of a problem space.
Excellent interpersonal and written skills in English, and comfortable participating in Design Review discussions.
Extra points if you have experience of adapting web applications for WCAG compliance. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Genvalues AB
(org.nr 559154-5024), https://genvalues.com/company-profile/50 Arbetsplats
GV Jobbnummer
7831990