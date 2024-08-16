Frontend Developer
2024-08-16
We are seeking a Frontend developer with proven experience in supporting development teams within complex digital development and web projects. Our team leverages a modern technology stack to deliver exceptional and high-performing websites. We're looking for an experienced professional with a passion for innovation.
We expect you to be well versed in the following
Develop and maintain high-quality frontend code across various teams and applications.
Stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and technologies to ensure our solutions remain cutting-edge.
Worked with Optimizely or other CMS.
Experience of working with React.js, Next.js, GraphQL, TypeScript, CSS-in-JS libraries.
At DD Malmö you will primarily be part of a team working with one of our many clients, developing a new or existing web application either for informational or e-commerce purposes. Within the team you will be collaborating with tech leads, developers and UX designers at DD Malmö as well as our in-house team of web analysts. Teamwork is key here as we are a tight-knit group of people working together, sometimes in multiple projects. We expect you to be flexible and adaptable. Så ansöker du
