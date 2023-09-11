Frontend developer
2023-09-11
Senior Frontend Developer - Stockholm - Fulltime
Ready for an exciting opportunity? Join a respected Stockholm company as a Frontend Developer with React,Angular and TypeScript skills.
Your Skills:
Proficiency in React, Angular and TypeScript.
HTML, CSS, JavaScript expertise.
Agile mindset and problem-solving
Your Impact:
Collaborate across teams for top frontend components.
Turn design ideas into flawless code.
Ensure seamless UI/UX designs and optimize speed.
This job lets you enjoy the best of both worlds with a mix of office time in central Stockholm and remote work flexibility. Our client really cares about work-life balance and loves to see teamwork and new ideas flourish in a relaxed setting.
The salary is negotiable and dependent on experience.
