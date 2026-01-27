Front-End Developer Residential Robotics Digital Husqvarna Group
2026-01-27
Join us and create world-class mobile experiences for Husqvarna customers!
We are Residential Robotics Digital, a team of around 40 passionate professionals located mainly in Huskvarna and Mumbai. We develop the app for Husqvarna's robotic lawnmowers and will bring your future smart garden to a new level. We truly put our customer in the centre of our development. Helping our already millions of users to get a better gardening experience and show the others why Husqvarna is the market leader.
Your Role
As a Front-End Developer, you will be part of our Digital Front-End team, building intuitive and high-performing mobile applications. You will work closely with UX designers, backend developers, and product owners to deliver features that delight our customers. Our work spans both Android and iOS platforms, and we collaborate closely with UX designers. Together with our UX design team we use a hypothesis and test driven development. We operate in an agile environment using Scrum and Kanban, and our culture is built on collaboration, innovation, and continuous learning. We love experimenting with new technologies and believe in failing fast and learning together.
Your profile
Bachelor or Master Degree
2+ years of relevant work experience
Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
Strong communication and teamwork skills
Knowledge and experience in Kotlin / Android, Compose and Clean Architecture principles
Meritorious:
Kotlin Multiplatform development experience
Test-Driven Development (TDD)
Bluetooth integration
Swift / iOS knowledge
Location:
Our team is based in Huskvarna, where we believe in the value of working closely together. We aim on a 3 day/week on-site presence as collaboration is at the heart of how we work.
Why Join Us?
Work on cutting-edge IoT solutions in a global company with a start-up mindset
Collaborate with talented colleagues in an agile, supportive environment
Help shape the digital future of Husqvarna products
Your application
Please apply with CV and Cover Letter. We do not accept applications via email due to GDPR regulations. For more questions regarding the position please contact:
Hiring Manager: Jerker Andersson, jerker.andersson@husqvarnagroup.com
. For more information about the recruitment process, please contact: Recruiter: Gorjana Dubovina,gorjana.dubovina@husqvarnagroup.com
.
Winning Through Culture
We believe that business is ultimately about people, as a team, we win and grow together. Our culture is built on bold ideas, strong commitment, and a shared purpose, creating an environment where innovation thrives, people grow, and every contribution matters.
Our culture is built on three core themes:
Bold: We push boundaries, embrace challenges, and explore new possibilities.
Dedicated: We put in the hard work, bring passion and resilience to every challenge we take on.
Care: We support each other, consider the impact of our actions, and strive to make a lasting difference.
Whether you're starting your career or looking for the next big step, we offer a place where passion and purpose come together. Join us in shaping the future!
Learn more about our culture here.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-16
