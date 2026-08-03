Fritids Leader- The Tanto International School
The Tanto School AB / Fritidsledar- och idrottsinstruktörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla fritidsledar- och idrottsinstruktörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-08-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos The Tanto School AB i Stockholm
Tanto International School is seeking highly motivated, compassionate, and adaptable educators to join our team starting this September.
The hours are 50% (14:15-18:15 Mon - Fri).
The role may suit someone who is studying during the day or already has some commitments before 14:15 on some / all days.
We are looking for a professional individual with a positive attitude, energy, and a genuine passion for supporting young learners.
Role Requirements & Qualifications:
Language: Fluent written and spoken English, plus conversational Swedish.
Experience: Proven experience working with children aged 6–10 in a Fritids environment.
Vetting: Must provide a recent police background check and two professional references from former managers or line leaders.
What We Look For:
We expect our team members to uphold high professional standards, engage fully in school life, and create a warm, nurturing environment where students feel safe, safe, and excited to learn. We believe every activity and lesson plays a crucial role in a child's growth.
About Us
Established in 1983, Tanto International School serves students aged 6–16, alongside a nursery program for ages 1–6. We take pride in our small, welcoming community and family atmosphere. Everything we do is driven by "The Tanto 3 Cs" — Care, Collaboration, and Commitment — fostering a culture of respect for students, guardians, and staff alike.
How to Apply
To apply, please submit your CV and a Cover Letter. To help us get to know you, please structure your cover letter using these four headings:
Your Interests
Experience in Other Fritids Settings
How Your Hobbies and Skills Support Children
What Makes You Stand Out
Note: Your application must include contact details for 2 professional references (managers or line leaders).
For further information about our school, please visit www.tantoschool.se.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-02
E-post: vacancy@tantoschool.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Fritids/Assistant Skola". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare The Tanto School AB
(org.nr 556601-8205)
Flintbacken 20 (visa karta
)
118 42 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
The Tanto International School Kontakt
Principal
Rob Cameron vacancy@tantoschool.com Jobbnummer
10019577