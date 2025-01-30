Frisör
Sthlm Frisörgruppen AB / Hälsojobb / Tyresö Visa alla hälsojobb i Tyresö
2025-01-30
, Lidingö
, Värmdö
, Huddinge
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sthlm Frisörgruppen AB i Tyresö
We at Tyresö Hår Center are passionate about all things hair and beauty.
We offer equal employment opportunity to all qualified and experienced individuals. With us we offer a flexible and safe workplace with great opportunities for futher development. Work life and private life balance is a key focus for us.
We are interested in growing our team with an individal who has experiencein the following: hair cutting and color, hair extension installation, smink, with experience in education and instructing in hair and smink.
Lön 29.000 and 80% Employment.
We are searching inside Europe and outside Europe. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-31
email
E-post: salongbysibel@icloud.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sthlm Frisörgruppen AB
(org.nr 559148-1733) Jobbnummer
9136187