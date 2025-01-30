Frisör

Sthlm Frisörgruppen AB / Hälsojobb / Tyresö
2025-01-30


Visa alla hälsojobb i Tyresö, Lidingö, Värmdö, Huddinge, Stockholm eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Sthlm Frisörgruppen AB i Tyresö

We at Tyresö Hår Center are passionate about all things hair and beauty.

We offer equal employment opportunity to all qualified and experienced individuals. With us we offer a flexible and safe workplace with great opportunities for futher development. Work life and private life balance is a key focus for us.

We are interested in growing our team with an individal who has experiencein the following: hair cutting and color, hair extension installation, smink, with experience in education and instructing in hair and smink.

Lön 29.000 and 80% Employment.

We are searching inside Europe and outside Europe.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-31
email
E-post: salongbysibel@icloud.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Sthlm Frisörgruppen AB (org.nr 559148-1733)

Jobbnummer
9136187

Prenumerera på jobb från Sthlm Frisörgruppen AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Sthlm Frisörgruppen AB: