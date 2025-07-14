Fpga Cad Developer
2025-07-14
We are looking for a FPGA CAD Developer for a global company in Stockholm.
Start is in September 2025, 18 month's (1.5 year) contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Description:
FPGA CAD developer:
Skilled Python developer to refactor and rewrite existing automation scripts to improve performance, readability, and maintainability.
Requirements:
The ideal candidate will have strong:
05+ years experience in Python programming skills
experience working with FPGA/ASIC development flows
Strong knowledge of git, gerrit, jenkins, mysql, pytest
An analytical approach and be results oriented with the ability to deliver under pressure
Excellent English verbal and written communication skills
High self-motivation, an ability to work independently while being a great teammate.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Stockholm. Start is in September, 18 month's (1.5 year) contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-24
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso Kontakt
Kanika Singhal kanika@incluso.se +46 73-533 78 11 Jobbnummer
9427638