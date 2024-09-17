Fpga/asic Verification Engineer
2024-09-17
Job Title: FPGA/ASIC Verification Engineer
Location: Malmö, Sweden
Company: SolidX AB
Type: Full-Time
About Us:
At SolidX, our mission is to deliver cutting-edge solutions that drive technological advancement and improve everyday experiences. We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Verification Engineer to join our dynamic team and play a key role in ensuring the quality and reliability of the services we offer.
Job Description:
As a Verification Engineer, you will be responsible for designing, implementing, and executing verification plans to ensure the functionality and performance of our complex systems. You will work closely with design engineers to develop test strategies, identify issues, and drive improvements in the verification process. Your expertise will help us maintain the highest quality standards and meet project deadlines efficiently.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and implement comprehensive verification plans and test cases for complex digital and/or analog designs.
Utilize SystemVerilog, UVM, and other verification methodologies to create and execute testbenches and validation environments.
Perform functional, performance, and regression testing using simulation tools and hardware emulators.
Identify, analyze, and debug design issues, and work closely with design teams to resolve them.
Develop and maintain verification infrastructure, including assertion libraries and coverage models.
Generate detailed verification reports and documentation.
Continuously improve verification processes and methodologies to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field. Master's degree or higher is a must.
Proven experience in verification engineering, with a strong understanding of digital and/or analog design principles.
Proficiency in SystemVerilog, UVM, and other relevant verification tools and methodologies.
Hands-on experience with simulation and debugging tools such as ModelSim, VCS, or similar.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with attention to detail and accuracy.
Excellent communication and teamwork skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
Experience in FPGA and ASIC is a must.
What We Offer:
Competitive salary and benefits package.
Opportunities for professional growth and development.
A collaborative and innovative work environment.
Flexible working hours and remote work options.
How to Apply:
If you are passionate about verification engineering and eager to contribute to groundbreaking projects, we would love to hear from you. Please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your relevant experience and why you're a great fit for this role to jakob.a@solidx.se
Application Deadline: 2024-10-17
SolidX is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-17
E-post: jakob.a@solidx.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Solidx AB (org.nr 556612-0878)
Solidx AB Jobbnummer
8905176