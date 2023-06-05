Formulation Manager, Raw Material and Asia Satellite
We are Oriflame
Founded in Sweden 1967, we are a social selling beauty company present in over 60 countries around the world. We have a different and holistic view on beauty - Beauty by Sweden. For us beauty is a way of life; to be healthy, enjoy beautiful skin and to find your personal expression. Our portfolio of nature-inspired beauty products powered by science are marketed through more than 2 million Independent Oriflame Brand Partners.
We are a community of people, passionate about beauty and fulfilling dreams. Enabling people around the world to fulfil their dreams is our mission and purpose. We do it by offering a comprehensive range of skincare, make-up, personal and hair care, fragrance, accessories and nutritional products. All ingredients undergo eco-ethical screening to ensure sustainable sourcing and safety while we strive to have minimal impact on the environment. We give people a unique opportunity to build their own business through selling our products and helping others to build their business too.
Purpose of the role
The Formulation Manager, Raw Material and Asia Satellite will be responsible for managing and delivering Raw Material Activity and technical project management to deliver the Portfolio. The role acts at the interface of science, innovation and business strategy and is responsible for capturing & acting upon relevant scientific and global trends in Asia and combing them with business strategy in order to generate innovation opportunities and projects that will feed the product development.
This position will be in the Formulation Delivery Structure within the global R&D facility in Stockholm and will report into the Director, Cosmetic Technologies.
You will be a hands-on technical manager with excellent communication and people management skills. You will be responsible for receiving and converting briefs into exciting, new product solutions in alignment with Marketing expectation and brand position.
What will you do?
Key responsibilities:
• Identify suitable alternatives to any ingredients of concern in Oriflame portfolio.
• For assurance of supply, identify alternative raw materials for equal or equivalent assessment.
• Identify and supervise necessary test requirements to approve both equal and equivalent materials.
• Develop partnerships with strategic raw material suppliers.
• Establish a strategic use of raw materials supporting the raw material strategy.
• Evaluate emerging trends from Asia relating to raw materials and potential cosmetic claims.
Front End Innovation
• Manage and drive the front end and cross category innovation process within R&D Asia
• Coordinate technology scouting & competitor intelligence (scouting, market research, trend analysis product/technology scoping) to identify future innovation and relevant technological opportunities
• Build external network - (tech scouting, Innovation conferences, conventions, experts, & solution providers)
• Conversion of Global & Scientific Trends into strategic innovation projects in conjunction with R&D teams.
Strategic Partnerships
• Strategic Partnership Ecosystem - To identify and establish an external ecosystem of strategic partnerships to diversify, accelerate and give a competitive edge to the Oriflame Front-End Technologies Pipeline in the development of Oriflame's Signature/Platform Technologies (through ESP)
• Cross-functional Management (project management) - To work cross-functionally with R&D, Procurement, Legal, Marketing and Global Innovation to identify areas of need, sourcing potential partners, conducting due diligence and conducting contract negotiation
• Partnership portfolio management - To serve as the business contact for the partnerships and managing the external partnerships portfolio and partnership lifecycle.
People Management
• Growing and enabling team career development in Asia Satellite through active planning and dialogue.
• Identify capability gaps and address accordingly.
Cross-Functional Interactions
• Develop a close working relationship with key business partners listed in the Key Interactions section below.
Does this describe you?
• High level of experience of leading and developing Formulation projects
• Ability to analyse & translate trends into new formulation prototypes
• Proven track record of success in fast paced and evolving environment(s)
• Pro-active, hands-on, with ability to assess the time required to deliver the projects and prioritise those with highest potential for return
Your background and your qualifications
• 10 years (+) experience in Cosmetic Science
• BSc in Cosmetic Science or similar education as a minimum
• Professional written and verbal communication skills in English
What do we offer?
With us you get the opportunity to work in an international and diverse environment with top level creatives, brand strategists, procurement and packaging professionals and innovative scientists, just to name a few. And we are all found at our headquarters in the heart of Stockholm city.
Does this match your profile and expectations?
