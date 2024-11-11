Food Service co-worker
2024-11-11
Company Description
With a unique Småländsk history, Älmhult is the heart of IKEA, where we have our roots. It's the home of functional, well-designed, and affordable Swedish home furnishing and a center for innovation. We call it Democratic design.
IKEA Älmhult AB, including IKEA Museum, IKEA Hotell and IKEA Property, is on an exciting journey to make Älmhult an even better place for the next generation. Together we want Älmhult to grow, with both people and businesses and make this a unique and attractive place where the many people can experience IKEA yesterday, today, and tomorrow. We want to build the next generation of culture carriers and to strengthen the IKEA Brand.
The main assignment for Business unit Hospitality & Hotel, is to enable a great visit and stay that comes with a unique Älmhultish hospitality
Job Description
At IKEA Älmhult AB we greet our guests in many of our facilities, such as: Köket at IKEA Museum, the Lobby restaurant at IKEA Hotell, Grillen, MUMS and Aktivitetshuset. Now we are looking for you who is passionate about creating a genuine and warm experience for our guests during breakfast, lunch and evening service. We believe that you can make a huge difference with your engagement and enthusiasm in meeting and exceed our guests expectations.
Your tasks will include:
Taking up orders during lunch, evening and weekends
Both serving at our counters and table service including presenting menus and drinks
Preparing and keeping our restaurants in shape for service both indoor and outdoor
Serving of drinks and beverages
Handling payments
Qualifications
We are looking for you who loves to provide service and meet our guests with a smile on your face! Preferably you have previous experience from working within the restaurant or service business. You thrive in a high pace environment with a lot of people around you to interact with. We expect you to be able to take your own initiatives as well as having an eye for what needs to be done and then getting it done as well. You have a curiosity for learning new things and to always find solutions and handle any issue that arrives during a day.
You are passionate about food and working in a team together with others, where you support each other to create the best visitor experience for your guests.
Our guests come from many parts of Sweden and all over the world. Therefore, we have an expectation that you can speak both Swedish and English fluently. Do you have additional language skills we see this as an advantage. We also expect you to be able to handle computers and IT related applications.
Requirement to be at least 18 years of age and holding a valid Swedish working permit.
