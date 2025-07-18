Fleet Claims & Recovery Consultant
2025-07-18
We are looking for a Fleet Claims & Recovery Consultant for a global automotive company in Gothenburg.
Start is ASAP, 3 month's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
This role is intended to help clearing backlog for Vehicle Operation team.
Objectives:
Charge for over mileage + excessive wear and tear
Clear backlog
Help out the different markets
Recover damage costs as much as possible
Achievements:
Cleared NL backlog
Cleared FR backlog
Requirements:
Damage regulation knowledge
Insurance knowledge
IT requirements
• Codiac / Cosmos
• CommerceX
• Dynamics
• OTD
• Market specific LMS partner portals
IT security
• Security requirements on connection with IT systems
Key Deliverables:
Backlog in the Netherlands to be cleared
1141 cars needs to be checked for EWT.
484 cars needs to be checked for over mileage.
Backlog in France cleared
600 cars needs to be checked for over mileage and EWT.
Personal attributes:
Comfortable with a fast paced environment
Can work under pressure
Proactive
Detail-oriented
Quick Learner, needs to be able to learn processes and ways of working quickly in order to be able to start charging ASAP.
Adaptability, we will work on several different markets backlog.
Communicative and not afraid to ask questions if stuck.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 3 month's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso.
