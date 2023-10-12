Finnish-Speaking Junior Analyst
2023-10-12
Do you want to join the technological revolution? Tendium is looking for a Finnish-speaking Junior Analyst to join the team.
Why Tendium
Tendium is a Stockholm-based tech company working in the space between technology and customers. Through advanced machine-learning technologies, we are revolutionising industries with modern, efficient methods, creating new possibilities to democratise both the public and the private sector markets. The team at Tendium is expanding, with everyone from data scientists to salespeople working side by side, and now we want you to join us.
We are an ever-growing company, composed of some of the sharpest minds in Sweden. With such talent, we at Tendium naturally believe in a flat hierarchy, where everyone has responsibility, autonomy and the opportunity to provide input. Since we are increasing in size significantly, new opportunities are emerging constantly. We require ambitious, conscientious and value-driven new colleagues to help grow the business. If you are successful in becoming a part of our team, we promise to provide a dynamic, intellectually stimulating workplace. We believe that personal and professional development is crucial and as such you will have the opportunity to take on real responsibility from day one.
The Job
As a full-time Junior Analyst, you will be responsible for all daily Finnish deliveries. This will primarily mean working with analysing Finnish text-based data, quality assurance and compiling AI-generated reports for customers, the very core operation of the company. Your tasks will also include working on important projects together with your colleagues, taking part in business development, and your own areas of responsibility such as sourcing and validation of data. The role will also entail supporting and helping our internal teams with Finnish translation when needed.
As a full-time employee, your contribution will have a huge impact and thus it is of great importance that you are accurate and have a good eye for detail. As we work to maintain a high standard, it is important that you take ownership of your work. We are a technology-driven company, and you will work in our proprietary systems as well as in Microsoft Office and G Suite, so you should feel comfortable in a digital workplace.
We also value ambition, curiosity, the ability to take your own initiative, and the ability to see the bigger picture from a business point of view.
You should have a technical and analytical mindset, and take pride in producing quality work. Meanwhile, you should be critical, comfortable with complexity, and have the ability to navigate through a large amount of text-based data and documents.
Depending on your ambition there will be further opportunities to work with projects of your preference within the company, e.g. market analysis and data classification.
The role will be full-time and ideal candidates will be based at our Stockholm office, with possibilities for remote work if needed.
Requirements
Recently completed a minimum of bachelor's degree level education.
Proficient in Finnish at a native/fluent level and comfortable working in business Finnish.
Proficient in English at a business level.
Swedish proficiency is meritorious.
Ideally located in Stockholm (Sweden) or the surrounding areas.
Technical and analytical mindset, an eye for detail, and comfortable working with a large amount of text-based data.
Taking ownership of your work, while also being an addition to and working together with the amazing team.
Application
We look forward to your application. We recruit on an ongoing basis, so apply as soon as possible. Successful candidates will be invited to a video interview where you will have the opportunity to meet the team.
We ask that you please answer all of the questions in the application (even if the answers are included within your resume) as this allows a more efficient and fair recruitment process.
