Financial Sanctions Specialist
2025-07-18
Are you interested in Anti-Financial crime, Sanctions, and protecting the bank from Sanctions risks?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: velop, test, analyze and manage systems/applications for Swedbank's...
Contribute actively to the important and ongoing Sanctions prevention journey.
Work with and develop a wide range of sanctions related topics and processes, including more advanced matters regarding process and list management as well as complex case handling.
Work within a multinational team of sanctions fighters with a can-do-attitude and a transparent atmosphere.
Contribute to the overall goals of Group Sanctions Management and development within the Sanctions space.
Work in a team of competent and driven colleagues.
What is needed in this role: A bachelor's or master's degree in economics or law.
At least 3 years of experience from working within sanctions area, and familiarity with various sanctions requirements and regulations. Experience within the banking sector is an advantage.
Comprehensive understanding of financial crime and sanctions risk management and experience with formal sanctions risk assessments
Good knowledge of financial sanctions requirements - international and domestic sanctions regulations as well as extensive knowledge on how to incorporate sanctions in practice based on different sanctions regimes.
Experience from proposing sanctions related measures, projects, operational activities, based on new legislation.
Development of recommendations, analyses, investigations and reports for decision makers.
Understanding of controls and risk management principles at a large bank or financial institution.
Ability to manage multiple high-priority issues at the same time and work at a fast pace, without compromising the quality.
Great presentation skills and experience in efficiently communicate sanctions matters to senior management and other stakeholders.
Financial crime related certification from ACAMS or ICA.
Strong communication skills in English both orally and in writing.
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...
become part of an international team of sanctions professional, who work together to deliver challenging projects, maximize customer satisfaction and contribute to Swedbank's position in society." Ingrida Larsson, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 22.08.2025. Location: Sundbyberg, Riga or Vilnius
Recruiting manager: Ingrida Larsson
If you are to be employed in Latvia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3000-4500 gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
If you are to be employed in Lithuania, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3800-5700 gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
We want to inform you that the selection process may begin after the summer holidays.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services. Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
