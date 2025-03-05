Financial Planning & Analysis Director
2025-03-05
This role is responsible for delivering analytics, financial modeling, and business support to enable informed decision-making by senior management. This role leads the development of annual budgets and long-term financial forecasts, analyzing financial performance to identify key trends and areas for improvement. Collaboration with cross-functional teams is essential to gather relevant data and insights for financial models, ensuring that recommendations to senior leadership are data-driven and actionable. Additionally, the specialist oversees all aspects of financial planning and analysis, including budgeting, forecasting, expenditure tracking, and report generation. They also evaluate and recommend modifications to projections and budgets based on their analysis to enhance financial strategy and operational efficiency. Så ansöker du
