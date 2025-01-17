Financial Controller To Drem Energy
Drem Energy AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2025-01-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Drem Energy AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
About DREM
We help homeowners save energy and reduce their environmental impact by providing green energy solutions, such as air-to-water and ground-source heat pumps.
DREM stands for Distributed Renewable Energy Movement-and our journey has only just begun. Today, we serve Sweden and France, but our goal is to expand across Europe. Apply to join us and become part of the European renewable heating revolution!
About the RoleYou will report to the CFO and play a key role in driving our accounting and controlling functions. As part of a small finance team in a fast-growing company, you will have a major impact on shaping our finance processes, and the opportunity to learn and develop as the organization continues to expand rapidly.
Responsibilities
Prepare monthly, quarterly, and annual financial statements and reports
Oversee project accounting, including monthly financial follow-up of gross margin
Support the budgeting process and perform ad hoc analyses
Collaborate with other departments to identify areas for improvement and implement automation solutions
Stay up-to-date on industry trends and best practices in finance and accounting technology, and apply these in your work.
Requirements
At least 3 years experience as controller, financial analyst, auditor or equivalent
Solid skills in Excel/Google Sheets, ideally also in Power BI or other BI tools
Experience with financial systems such as Fortnox
Experience from international organizations and/or high-paced environments (startups, Big 4, etc.)
Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
You are curious and thrive in a broad role with many internal and external contact points
You have a flexible and positive attitude, and an entrepreneurial mindset Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Drem Energy AB
(org.nr 559385-5488), https://drem.se/ Arbetsplats
Drem Jobbnummer
9108460