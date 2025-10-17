Financial Controller
2025-10-17
We are looking for a Financial Controller for a global automotive company in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, one year contract to begin with.
Key Responsibilities
Act as the main contact for VIM processes, coordinating with the external Accounts Payable team to define procedures, structure deliverables, and monitor performance.
Handle VIM incidents, user role reviews, and invoice-related support.
Maintain and update Cost Centers and other Finance Master Data in SAP.
Distribute and manage Reorganization templates and Authorization Requests (Ivanti).
Validate COA and Purchase Requisition approval flows, ensuring alignment with DOA and the organizational chart.
o Support validation after reorganizations or when issues occur (technical maintenance handled by IT).
Support continuous improvement, compliance reviews, and master data audits.
Concur (Expense system)
Approve employee vendors.
Handle ad hoc expense-related questions.
CATS (Time reporting system)
Manage CATS account lifecycle (create, terminate, and update accounts).
Handle CATS support and related service requests.
Provide ad hoc support in collaboration with Controllers.
Qualifications and skills required for the role
Bachelor's degree or equivalent in a finance-related field.
Good overall knowledge of the accounting process
Fluent in English, willingness to learn Swedish.
Personal attributes:
Structured and analytical with a thorough mindset.
Ability to work independently and cross-functionally in diverse teams in a changing environment.
Excellent communication and networking skills.
Curious and eager to learn new things, maintaining a positive attitude.
Self-motivated, organized team player with the ability to manage work priorities in a fastpaced environment.
IT/SW requirements (if applicable)
Experience of SAP or other equivalent system.
CAD (CATIA) - Solid / Surface
Team Center Automotive: Author/ Viewer
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is ASAP, one year limited contract to begin with. This position is 100% onsite in Gothenburg. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis. For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso. Ersättning
