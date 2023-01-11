Financial Controller
FINANCIAL CONTROLLER
We are looking for a Financial Controller to support the team in the Nordics. This position is a good fit for you who already have some experience in the area, but also an opportunity for you who want to take the next step in your career towards financial controlling. As a Financial Controller you will work as a member of the Nordic Finance team as well as with Finance colleagues within Riverty in other countries. You will continuously work on improving data quality and adequate accounting/reporting, thus being a key contributor to the function and supporting all the Nordic colleagues and companies.
To succeed in this role you need to be eager to learn and develop in an international work environment. Further, you are comfortable working with routines and processes, at the same time manage to draw conclusions and see causal relationships in big sets of data. The role reports to the Financial Controlling & Reporting Lead Nordics, located in Varberg, Sweden.
The main areas of responsibility for the role:
Monthly- quarterly- and yearly closing reconciliation/reporting procedures (IFRS/LOC GAAP) tasks and support across Nordics
Controlling and analysis of cost and profitability per legal entity, product lines, client
Accounting topics
Creating cost awareness by providing insights into cost development
Support in audit procedures - internal as well as external
VAT and taxes
Ensure masterdata quality
Support the team with quality check/review of vendor invoices
A strong partner to the FC-R Lead Nordics and team
Support with ad-hoc reporting and analysis
Support in projects and improvements
Wanted skills of yours:
Experience within Finance, preferably within accounting, auditing and/or financial controlling and reporting
A university degree in finance, auditing or similar
In-depth knowledge of accounting, analysis, reporting and audit
Experience with SAP (preferable SAP JP5 (FI-and CO-module) and SAP FC) and preferably BI systems
Preferably IFRS (but specially IFRS 15, 9 and 16)
Masterdata knowledge (SAP)
Excellent Excel skills
Fluency in both verbal and written English
Being open to travel occasionally
Our offer:
A fast paced and international working environment
The opportunity to play a key role in our finance organisation, developing finance into a future-oriented function for growth.
Personal development plans and programs
Location in Varberg, Sweden (with mobile office opportunities)
Wellbeing and health promoting benefits
Welcome with your application, at the latest on January 31st
If you have any questions on the role, please contact wictoria.wennevid@riverty.com
About Riverty: Who we are
A world where business meets the needs of humanity. Where financial technology makes a difference. Where everyone is in control of their own financial story. At Riverty, we're building it, together. A team of more than 5,000 experts in 13 countries, we're finding smarter, simpler, seamlessly connected ways to manage money. From flexible payments to smarter accounting and debt collection, our holistic solutions empower everyone to live their best financial lives. It's time to enter a new era of economic freedom. Så ansöker du
