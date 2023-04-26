Financial Administrator to Plugsurfing!
Are you interested in working in a company that have the largest network of electric car charging stations across Europe? Do you have a passion for numbers and want to support Plugsurfing in their growth? In that case, we have the perfect role for you! The assignment starts immediately, feel free to send in your application today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Plugsurfing's mission is to make car charging easy by building the platform that connects charging point operators to EV drivers. Plugsurfing believe that a zero-emission future is dependent on the electrification of personal transport, and their job is to help accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by making charging an EV simple and enjoyable.
Plugsurfing is a multi-sided platform with a broad product portfolio that spans B2B SaaS for charging point operators as well as end-user mobile and web apps for EV drivers to find chargers, see prices, start charging and complete payment.
On behalf of Plugsurfing we are now looking for a Financial Administrator. In this role, you will be responsible for reconciling the invoices received from both national and international operators. You will be part of the company's finance team consisting of financial administrators, controllers and business analysts. The onboarding will consist of a crash course to gain a deeper understanding of the tasks.
This is a consulting assignment of 6 months, however, if all parties are satisfied with the cooperation, there are very good chances of extension.
You are offered
• An opportunity to join a company with an open culture and product mindset
• A fast-evolving international working environment in the exciting e-mobility industry
• A great flexibility policy that makes your work-life balance easier
As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer great opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network and create valuable contacts for the future. Read more about our consulting offer.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
In this role you will interpret and sort out invoices in Excel, which is why it is important that you are structured and analytical in your work. The tasks will include:
• Invoice reconciliation, review and manage invoices
• Identify discrepancies in data and find alternative solutions
• Support the team internally for handling invoices
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Relevant education, for example a degree in economics
• Has previous experience in invoice reconciliation and have good accounting skills
• Very good knowledge of Excel
• Complete fluency in English, both spoken and written, since the corporate language is English
We concider the following creditables for the position:
• Experience working in PowerBI
• Ability to speak German or French
As a person, you appreciate working with processes, take ownership of your own work and have a good ability to prioritize. Furthermore, you are quality-oriented, compliant, flexible, and have a good eye for details. You are also a team player with the ability to work with multiple parties.
Additional information
• Start: As soon as possible
• Extent of work: Full time, initially 6 months with the possibility of an extension
• City: Solna
We review the candidates through ongoing selection. Therefore, the job advert can be shut down before the position is filled if we have moved on to the selection- and interview phase.
The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and the customer's wishes are that all questions concerning the service are handled by Academic Work.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Plugsurfing's history and partners have equipped them with the skills to lead the future of car charging. They believe the best customer experience is created by connecting charge points to the drivers' favorite applications and navigation systems. Plugsurfing is creating the software tools that will make emobility joyful for all. Ersättning
