Finance Director
2023-11-02
Company Description:
Beyond Frames Entertainment AB is an award-winning video game publisher and studio group with several best-selling titles focused on fulfilling player fantasies through immersive entertainment. We currently specialize in the development of games for virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR), collectively known as extended reality (XR) or spacial computing, and aspire to expand our business to all channels of a player's media diet to help everyone play out their greatest fantasies.
Beyond Frames Entertainment AB (publ) is listed on the Swedish Spotlight Stock Market, ISIN: SE0011614965.
Job Description:
The Finance Manager is responsible for the company's overall financial management and operations. This includes developing and implementing financial strategies, managing financial reporting and public company compliance, and overseeing the company's accounting and treasury functions. The Finance Manager will also work closely with the CEO to develop and execute the company's long-term financial plan. The Finance Director role is part of the Group Management Team.
Responsibilities:
Work with the CEO to develop and execute the company's long-term financial plan
Develop and implement financial strategies to support the company's business goals
Be a business partner to company leadership to ensure key stakeholders understand the finances of their business
Modernize financial tooling and operations, leading the migration from old systems to new systems
Manage vendors and internal staff involved in our finance operations
Manage financial reporting and compliance, ensuring that the company meets all applicable financial regulations, including Swedish public company compliance requirements, including:
MAR compliance activities
Quarterly reporting
Financial schedule management
Record keeping
Manage company registration, formation, Board changes, and like activities with the necessary authorities
Communicating the financial status of the company as well as future risks and opportunities to company management and its Board of Directors
Oversee the company's accounting and treasury functions, including:
Consolidated company reporting
Preparing and managing the annual budget
Managing accounts payable and receivable
Preparing financial statements
Conducting financial analysis and forecasting
Managing cash flow and investments
Managing payroll, pensions, and insurance
Managing audits as the main lead working with auditors
Tax preparation
Qualifications:
7+ years of experience in a finance management role, with experience in public company compliance
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Comfortable with modern financial platforms and tooling
Fluent in Swedish and English
Additional Pluses:
Experience with M&A
Experience with Investor Relations
Experience working in the video games or adjacent industries with respect to understanding the entertainment industry's financial reporting requirements and revenue flows.
