Finance Analyst
2025-02-24
The Finance Analyst of the Radiopharmacy business is responsible for providing the strategic P&L and operational finance leadership to the Radiopharmacy business. The Finance Analyst will serve as business partner to the operating team to drive business initiatives and strategies and make investment trade-offs, while driving global growth, profitability, and cash.
GE Healthcare is a leading global medical technology and digital solutions innovator. Our mission is to improve lives in the moments that matter. Unlock your ambition, turn ideas into world-changing realities, and join an organization where every voice makes a difference, and every difference builds a healthier world.
Roles and Responsibilities
Establish the operating plan, quarterly forecasts and actuals reporting for the Radiopharmacy (RP) P&L with a focus on delivering global operational growth. Support LTS, WWPP, Budget, S2S and other planning mechanisms.
Partner with the regions and operations teams to prioritize and trade-off new production introductions (NPIs) and installed base (IB) projects through financial modeling, forecast and manage the gross program spend, and work on cost productivity projects to drive cost out
Partner with the supply chain and services teams to manage wing to wing RP financial support, identify and implement process improvements, and drive operational improvements
Support the RP operating GM and MICT Senior Finance Manager by conducting analysis at a SBU franchise level to give better visibility into the financials and delivery on growth, productivity, and cash
Develop reporting packages and presentations for monthly and quarterly senior leadership operation reviews
Support the GL Prod Integration, moving RP off the Pyramid ERP. The integration is expected to complete in the 2H '25 timeframe
Support the Chengdu facility accounting. This includes the tracking of kits shipped, cross charges, and budget oversight
Required Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, or related field from a university or college preferred
Desired Characteristics
Strong analytic skills: able to clearly link financial results to operational performance drivers, generate alternatives and drive positive change
Excellent communication skills: experience working across multiple levels (including executive level), functions and regions; able to clearly communicate complex financial information in a easy to understand manner; able to deliver message effectively verbally and in writing
Clear thinking/problem solving: successfully led cross-functional projects/process improvement within operations/finance function involving process improvement; able to quickly grasp new ideas
Solid PC skills: experience with financial systems/applications (i.e. Oracle, SAP, Hyperion, Business Objects, Power BI, etc.), strong Excel skills in data compilation and aggregation (i.e. pivot tables, VLookup, and Macros)
Integrity: Accepting and adhering to high moral, ethical, and personal values in decisions, communications, actions, and when dealing with others
Inclusion and Diversity
GE HealthCare is an Equal Opportunity Employer where inclusion matters. Employment decisions are made without regard to race, color, religion, national or ethnic origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, protected veteran status or other characteristics protected by law.
Behaviors
We expect all employees to live and breathe our behaviors: to act with humility and build trust; lead with transparency; deliver with focus, and drive ownership - always with unyielding integrity.
Total Rewards
