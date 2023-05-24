Field test engineer, Scania Power Solutions
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2023-05-24
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Scania Power Solutions is a product area, with tradition to develop and market Engines and services for a broad range of industrial and marine applications. The business is managed as a "Company within the company", based on synergies with the vehicle business. At Technical Development within Power Solutions we are responsible for development of future power systems including engines and their performance throughout the complete project and product lifecycle. The shift towards sustainable and electrified solutions is pioneering also in our business and we are committed to contribute to that future.
Your role
The Operations team consists of skilled and experienced engineers and mechanics working with hardware tests, test engine preparations and field tests, both for internal combustion and electrical engines. As a field test engineer you will be responsible for setting up test plans, prepare test engine specifications together with R&D/OEM and hands on work with the test engine in most cases on the field. You will be responsible for a part of the ongoing field tests and as such the first line speaking partner for all stake holders within or outside Scania.
We expect you to
• Be solution oriented and, with support from R&D, deliver high quality solutions to our stake holders.
• Be a part of an innovative team and share your ideas/implement better working methods.
• Analyze test results to determine the next step in the product development.
The role includes national and international business travel.
Your profile
In order to be successful as a field test engineer you should have good knowledge of combustion/gas exchange systems, be motivated and willing to take initiative. You have good communication skills and are enthusiastic about breaking new ground in complex systems. You are willing to learn and proactively seeking the information that you need to perform the work. Our customers expectation are high, requiring a combination of structure and flexibility in your work. You are fluent in English and might also be in Swedish. You have a bachelor degree in engineering or similar. Previous experience in electrical cabling, data handling/processing, and basic scripting languages (i.e. Python) is meritorious.
We offer
Employees are our most important resource but In addition to personal and professional development opportunities, we also offer you benefits such as company revenue based bonus, hybrid working environment, lunch at reduced prices and Scania Job express coach between Stockholm city and Södertälje and much more.
For more information
Contact Patrik Forsblom, Head of Test Operations, patrik.forsblom@scania.com
.
Application
We are looking forward to reading your application, that contains a CV and a cover letter, latest the 4th of December.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Arbetsplats
Scania Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7810468