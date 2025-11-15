Field Technician, 80% to NIO
2025-11-15
Do you have an interest in technology and a passion for good service? Then this is a fantastic opportunity for you to jump on the train towards a successful journey. Apply today, as selection is ongoing!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are currently looking for a Field Technician for NIO, where you will step into an independent role focused on ensuring the operational reliability of the sites around the Stockholm area. The work is varied; one moment you will be engaged in proactive maintenance, which includes regular inspections and clearing snow, ice, and leaves. The next moment, you will be handling acute troubleshooting.
Upon incoming alarms, you act quickly and independently to locate and rectify faults in the station, whether the issue lies in contact connections, hardware, or software. Furthermore, during the challenges of winter, you will also assist our customers on-site with practical solutions, for example, by performing battery swaps.
The assignment is for three months.
You are Offered
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
It is your responsibility to ensure that battery swaps for the car occur smoothly and that customers receive a first-class service experience. Our sites are open every day of the week between 7 AM and 10 PM, where you and your colleagues relieve each other in the responsibility for the site.
• Assist users with replacing batteries if problems arise.
• Daily inspection and maintenance of equipment.
• Troubleshooting in case of issues, for example, with battery swaps.
• Keep records of maintenance and operational data.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Experience in a similar role in field service or technical support.
• Good technical understanding and the ability to quickly familiarize yourself with new systems.
• Advanced problem-solving skills and analytical thinking.
• Basic knowledge of IT networks and software.
• B driving license (standard car license).
To succeed in the role, you have the following personal qualities:
• Self-reliant (Self-starting/Independent)
• Problem-solving
• Driven
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. To join us in a part-time role, you'll need another main activity that covers at least 50% of your time. That could be studies, another job, running your own business, parental leave, or something similar.
