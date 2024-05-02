Field Service Engineer
2024-05-02
Are you a passionate engineer with a deep commitment to sustainability and a desire to make a positive impact on the environment?
Do you love boating and travelling?
If so, we'd be happy to welcome you in our Field Service Team at X Shore.
We havean increasing number of boats in the water with our customers and we need to ensure the shortest possible down-time. This while assuring our customers get aworld-class experience.
Responsibilities and Focus Areas on Field includes but are not limited to:
Writing Visit Reports:Documenting your service visits to maintain accurate records.
Active Problem-Solving:Troubleshooting and resolving technical issues with customers' boats in the field.
Technical Training:Conducting training sessions for our partners to enhance their product knowledge.
Boat Commissioning:Assisting customers with boat commissioning, including introductory training.
Supporting Transport and Shows:Preparing boats for transportation to/from shows and assisting with show preparations.
Possibly Conducting Sea Trials:Participating in sea trials to evaluate and ensure product performance.
Responsibilities and Focus Areas on Site in Nyköping
When not travelling, you will engage in crucial activities to maintain and improve our products and services on site in Nyköping. Your responsibilities will include, but are not limited to:
Performing Sea Trials:Conducting sea trials according to the QA checklist in local harbors (Nyköping/Oxelösund).
Supporting Customers Remotely:Providing immediate assistance and guidance to customers remotely.
Failure Cause Analysis:Identifying the root causes of failures and issues.
Writing Work Instructions:Documenting clear work instructions for remedial actions.
Prototype Work:Participating in prototype development and testing.
Supporting Transport and Shows:Preparing boats for transportation to/from shows and assisting with show preparations.
Planning Before Traveling:Preparing for service visits to maximize efficiency.
You will also at times man ourcall-service
Your Profile:
Technical Expertise:You are a technician/engineer with a broad technical knowledgespanning areas such asmechanics, electronics, diagnostics, and software.
Boating Experience:You have boating experience and a deep understanding of boats and marine technology.
Effective Communication:You can fluently communicate in English to interact with a global customer base and team.
Flexibility:You are flexible and willing to travel with short notice, ensuring that customer issues are resolved promptly.
Commitment to Sustainability:You share our core values of sustainability, equality, and diversity, and are dedicated to advancing environmentally-friendly solutions.
