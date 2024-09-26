Field Service Engineer - CoC Service Engineering
2024-09-26
In this role you will be part of "Center of Competence Power Quality" (former FACTS), a business unit within Hitachi Energy. FACTS technology enables power systems owners to increase their existing power systems' capacity while improving electrical stability. The result is more electrical power can reach consumers with minimal environmental impact after shorter project times and at lower investment costs. This pioneering technology is developed at the Power Quality unit in Västerås and sold to customers worldwide.
Our unit in Västerås, currently has a vacancy for a travelling Service Engineer, at our GCoC Service department. If you have the necessary drive and results focus, we can offer a stimulating and dynamic environment in a global context where you will be working at the forefront of the industry.
"With the right drive and results focus, our organization provides an invigorating and dynamic environment on a global scale. Join us at the forefront of the industry, where innovation thrives, and impactful work awaits." - Hiring Manager Sofia Normark
Your responsibilities
Working with preventive as well as corrective maintenance of our globally installed base including all parts of a FACTS application from computer-based control system and cooling system to high voltage equipment like transformers, thyristor valves, reactors and capacitors
Focusing on areas including maintenance, fault tracing and lifecycle management to support our customers' plants during the lifetime.
Working in challenging service, update- and upgrade projects with advanced power and electrical systems, this could include commissioning activities.
Working with high quality deliveries and cost-effective engineering solutions technology.
Each project and task have specific requirements regarding functionality and to achieve this, you will need to have frequent contact with other engineering groups, project managers, local Hitachi Energys offices, suppliers and our customers
Willing to travel ca 40% of your work time and you always represent Hitachi Energy the best possible way
Living Hitachi Energys core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background
You hold a BSc in Engineering, with a specialisation in electrical power, electronics, computer science or similar
Experience from similar positions working with deliveries, services or commissioning's of electrical power plants and/or control systems
A driven, teamwork-orientated achiever
An outgoing personality is a must, as this job entails a great deal of customer contacts and close cooperation with colleagues and suppliers
Proficiency in English - both written and spoken
Since you will face the customer directly, experience of identifying and presenting improvements to the customer in a professional way is an advantage
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply!
Recruiting Manager Sofia Normark, +46 107-38 69 18, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107- 38 51 42. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Filippa Bengtsson, Filippa.bengtsson@hitachienergy.com
