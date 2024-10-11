Factory Controller to ABB Force Measurement Sweden
2024-10-11
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
Are you ready to make an impact in a role that combines finance leadership with strategic decision-making? As a Business Partner to the Force Measurement Factory Manager, you'll play a vital role in optimizing financial performance and driving operational excellence at ABB's Force Measurement factory/site. This is your opportunity to contribute to a global business that values innovation and continuous improvement.
In this role, you will not only support effective business decisions but also bring your expertise to the table to influence strategy and guide the factory to new heights of success. You'll work closely with our Force Measurement Operations Controller in ABB's Measurement & Analytics business, ensuring that every decision you help shape moves us toward achieving our ambitious goals.
Responsibilities in the role:
• Collaborate with the Force Measurement Business Line leadership to define and refine strategy. You'll be the key partner for the factory manager, helping to align our strategy with wider business objectives and making adjustments to meet real-time demands.
• Drive the financial performance of the product and business unit by focusing on product profitability, cost analysis, production variances, over/under absorption, and inventory management.
• Overseeing the business planning and forecasting process for the area of responsibility and serving as the interface to Business Line Operations Controller.
• Monitoring progress achieved and providing insight and analysis to support operational decision-making. Identifying issues and advising management on action plans and operational strategies.
• Identify opportunities to optimize productivity, manage costs, and ensure capital efficiency. You'll be a trusted advisor in developing action plans and implementing strategies that drive long-term success.
• Spot potential financial and commercial risks, and ensure they are addressed proactively. Communicate opportunities and risks clearly to senior management, always with a solution-oriented mindset.
• Oversee the processes and tools that guarantee accurate, transparent, and reliable financial data, as well as implementation and monitoring of internal controls.
Qualifications for the role
Around 5 years of experience in finance and controlling, with a solid track record as a factory controller, preferably at a global manufacturing site.
Strong leadership skills and the ability to influence across teams, working collaboratively to deliver results.
Sound knowledge of finance tools, methodologies, and systems, including SAP.
Great communication skills in English is important for this role. Knowledge in Swedish is considered a benefit.
A collaborative mindset, with the flexibility to adapt and the drive to find solutions in complex situations.
Analytical skills for interpreting and preparing complex data, as well as presenting results
More about us
ABB's Measurement & Analytics division is among the world's leading manufacturers and suppliers of smart instrumentation and analyzers. With thousands of experts around the world and high-performance digital technology, ABB's team is dedicated to making measurement easy for its industrial and energy customers to let them operate more efficiently and profitably.
Recruiting Manager Simone Ekenberg, +4672 538 65 61, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11, Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. Talent Partner: Johannes Westermark Hester.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory
Apply at the latest by 7th November. Please note that interviews are held on an ongoing basis, apply today to secure your spot in the recruitment process!
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB AB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test and could also include a background check.
We kindly decline any direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-07
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
ABB Västerås Jobbnummer
8950493