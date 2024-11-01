Facility Manager
H2GS Boden AB / Byggjobb / Boden Visa alla byggjobb i Boden
2024-11-01
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H2GS Boden AB i Boden
The Facility Manager leads and manages the team responsible for overseeing all Stegra Boden facilities, including roads, waste management, fuel supply, vehicle fleet, and the site restaurant. Reporting directly to the Head of Mill Services, the Facility Manager plays a pivotal role in establishing strategic plans and operational frameworks to ensure smooth, efficient, and sustainable management of the site's infrastructure and services.
Key responsibilities and tasks (not limited to):
Ensure a safe and compliant work environment.
Develop and implement facility management strategies.
Design and execute fleet management strategies.
Collaborate continuously with procurement, stakeholders, and suppliers.
Oversee budgeting and financial follow-up processes.
Qualifications:
Experience in similar role within heavy industry.
Experience in procurement, projects, startups or commissioning.
Proven leadership skills in large manufacturing organizations (250+ people).
Expert in working with different stakeholders.
Familiar with CMMS and facility maintenance.
Experience in ISO systems 9001/14001/45001.
Serve as a role model for promoting a strong safety culture.
Expert knowledge of Maintenance as a process and standards.
Very good oral and written communication skills in English. Basic Swedish skills are considered as an advantage. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H2GS Boden AB
(org.nr 559305-4918) Jobbnummer
8988911