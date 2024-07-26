External Communications Officer
European Spallation Source Eric / Marknadsföringsjobb / Lund Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Lund
2024-07-26
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos European Spallation Source Eric i Lund
, Malmö
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
The European Spallation Source, is one of the largest science and technology facilities being built today. As the construction of this Big Science centre approaches completion, the organisation is preparing to transition from a construction site into a world-class neutron science research facility.
To help us realise our mission of being the most powerful neutron source in the world, we are looking for a forward-thinking and experienced External Communications Officer to join our Communications team. The Communications Team is responsible for supporting the ESS organisation through strategic communications and engagement, telling the ESS story, managing its reputation and engaging with internal and external stakeholders.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About the role:
As External Communications Officer, you will be a key player in the ESS Communications team. Reporting directly to the Head of Communications, you will collaborate closely with colleagues in the team as well as other relevant stakeholders.
Drawing on your extensive background in communications and Public Relations, your main task will be to establish, develop, and nurture relevant external relations - including press and media relations - at both regional and international level in order to strengthen the ESS brand as the organisation transitions from construction into operations. As ESS is a major research infrastructure project within the European Union, we enjoy very strong interest from the general public, media, industry and other research facilities. A key aspect of your job will be to oversee the communications and public information aspects related to external enquiries and visits to ensure maximum impact.
You will lead ESS' participation in PR activities, both internally and externally, working in collaboration with key stakeholders to produce high-quality content for a variety of communication and PR projects and initiatives as per ESS communications and engagement strategies and plans. A key aspect of the role will be to establish a network of relevant external Communications and PR actors, building collaboration and securing the ESS presence at relevant events.
As External Communications Officer, you will also participate in the development and maintenance of the ESS Crisis Communications plan, which will include training colleagues as well as participating in both internal and external crisis planning exercises.
This is a full-time, fixed-term position for a period of three (3) years and is based at the ESS Campus in Lund, Sweden.
About you:
First and foremost, we need a team-player who is suitably qualified and experienced in the field of Communications and Public Relations. Ideally, you will hold a university-level qualification in a relevant discipline; however, we place more importance on your experience in a similar role. You should possess proven experience in external and media relations, preferably within an international organisation. A good understanding of the PR landscape related to science, technology, innovation, and sustainability would be an asset.
We are looking for someone with a native-speaker command of English, a good working knowledge of Swedish and excellent writing skills for public relations and media purposes. You should have the capability to build and maintain strong relationships and networks with key stakeholders both internally and externally. The ability to independently plan and structure your work while effectively collaborating as a member of the Communications team is crucial. Sharing competence and creating learning opportunities for yourself, the team and the organisation should be a natural part of your work ethic.
As an individual, you value diversity in every form and thrive in an international environment. You should enjoy navigating both the academic and corporate worlds, identifying opportunities for effective and efficient communications. Believing in team delivery, you celebrate successes and embrace learnings together with your colleagues.
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at truly unique big science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, innovative and stimulating work environment.
• Market competitive compensation that is individual and differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements.
• 30 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety checks and/or security clearance procedures, which will be performed as part of the recruitment process.
We review applications continuously, so don't miss out! Submit your application as soon as you can and quote the job reference number ESD-46900 in your application. The last day for receiving applications is the Friday the 6th of September 2024.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please contact Daniel Nordin Baker - Recruitment partner - at daniel.nordin@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Mikael Johansson on Mikael.Johansson@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
We look forward to receiving your application soon! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare European Spallation Source Eric
, https://www.europeanspallationsource.se Arbetsplats
European Spallation Source Eric Jobbnummer
8813416