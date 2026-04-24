Exposure & Threat Protection Specialist
Volvo Business Services AB / Säkerhetsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla säkerhetsjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-24
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Company description:
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Proactive threat prevention, problem-solving and security-first mindset?
Did we catch your attention? Welcome to Enterprise Cybersecurity in Digital Technology & Operations (DTO) at Volvo Group, where you will join Cyber Threat Protection Management. Our primary responsibility is very simple: proactive threat prevention. Cyber Threat Protection Management acts as the enterprise orchestrator and steering authority for exposure reduction.
Job description:What you will do
As Exposure and Threat Protection Specialist at Cyber Threat Protection Management, you oversee the effectiveness of relevant security tooling and technologies, identify, streamline and implement workflows with automation in a collaboration with key stakeholders across Digital Technology & Operations ecosystem. You play a key role in ensuring the effectiveness in the Exposure Management area under Cyber Threat Protection Management to initiate actionable insights for swift remediation and proactive threat prevention. You will report to Head of Cyber Threat Protection Management.
Key Responsibilities
Own and govern applicable processes under Exposure Management to ensure their effectiveness and continuous improvement with advanced solutions.
Proactively steer and oversee seamless integration of processes to support proactive and efficient prevention of emerging threats.
Oversee the effectiveness of related security tools, technologies and processes in collaboration with Managed Service Providers (MSP).
Work closely with key stakeholders across Volvo Group Digital Technology & Operations ecosystem to ensure continuous improvement and optimization.
Your future team You'll be working in a self-driven and diverse team, where proactiveness and transparent communication are highly valued. You will report to the Head of Cyber Threat Protection Management, who will actively support your professional growth journey. We are looking for someone to join our local office in Gothenburg, Sweden. You are required to work from the office for this opportunity.
Who are you?
With a senior-level background (minimum 5 years of experience), you bring strong motivation, keen analytical abilities, and experience in optimization, automation, and AI within proactive threat prevention. You are proactive and skilled at connecting the dots, applying advanced solutions to protect against emerging threats. While we appreciate relevant certifications, we value practical, related work experience more.
In addition, you communicate confidently in English, both verbally and in writing, and you combine advanced analytical and problem-solving skills with strong structure and prioritization. You stay up to date on security threats and trends, and you take ownership to drive improvement initiatives independently, with direction when needed. You are motivated to use your expertise for proactive threat protection, and you work effectively across cross-functional stakeholder teams. You are also comfortable creating clear presentations and presenting to different audiences, supported by strong stakeholder management and networking skills.
You also bring:
Practical experience working with the MS Security stack, Palo Alto Networks security products, and security tools such as Qualys and BloodHound.
Proficiency in scripting languages (e.g., PowerShell, Python) to automate relevant security processes.
Strong background in endpoint protection technologies and network security, including hands-on expertise in threat intelligence platforms and SIEM solutions such as Splunk or Microsoft Sentinel.
Practical experience establishing, implementing, and optimizing technology usage to streamline workflows for detection, prioritization, and remediation.
Experience with cloud security controls and practices across Azure, AWS, and or Google Cloud, including implementing and integrating identity and access management (IAM) solutions.
Knowledge of regulatory compliance frameworks (ISO 27001, NIST, NIS2, GDPR) and experience ensuring alignment of security programs, plus at least one preferred certification: CISSP, GCIH, SC-200, or GCIA.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
A company that supports diversity, equity & inclusion.
An organization with highly skilled professionals from diverse backgrounds.
Colleagues that are always ready to support and share information.
Opportunities to develop, build a career and work globally or cross-functionally.
Ready for the next move?
If any of the things you've just read made you feel confident in being the right person for the role, we are excited to hear from you; apply today without any hesitation! Last application date for this opportunity is the 14th of May 2026. We will interview suitable candidates during the application period.
In some countries and for specific positions within Volvo Group DTO, background checks may be required, in accordance with local laws & regulations. If this is applicable to the role you have applied for, you will be informed.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "31104-44134845". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
417 10 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Mrs.
Stella Klockars +46 31 660000 Jobbnummer
9873565