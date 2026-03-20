Export Manager - Components
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Ludvika
2026-03-20
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The Opportunity
We are seeking an Export Manager to Components that is a key business unit within Hitachi Energy, based in Ludvika, Sweden. We develop, sell and produces Bushings and Tap-Changers, both vital for all Power Transformers. We are part of delivering a safe way of transferring electricity while keeping losses at a minimum. We are proud of our product portfolio, our global customer base as well as our modern production unit.
We are shipping goods to approximately 100 different countries and offer you a dynamic environment where you will be responsible for the timely coordination and execution of the outbound deliveries of our products. You will support and engage your team to act and perform at their best.
You and your team will have a large contact network and be working with several different stakeholders such as customers, project managers, sales and order representatives, forwarders and more. You will also be responsible that we are fulfilling trade and compliance regulations, both within customs and export control.
Your responsibilities
Coaching your team to deliver on time and with high quality to meet customers' expectations.
Own and develop our transportation processes and assuring high level execution.
Act as first level escalation for transportation issue resolution/hot topics including claims.
Work with reducing freight cost by optimizing the planning of transports.
Give guidance and support to sales team on suitable Incoterms for our quotations and pricelists and ensure that freight cost is duly covered.
Be the liaison to trade compliance organization
Your background
You have experience from leadership roles.
As a leader you are inspirational and help your team to translate visions and strategies into meaningful work
We believe that you have previous experience within Logistics and Transportation or similar.
You have a strong sense of ownership, are structured, goal-oriented and look for improvement opportunities.
You have good communication and networking skills and a problem-solving mindset.
You will be operating on a local and global arena fluent in written and spoken Swedish and English is required.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Join Hitachi Energy and work in a team that is dedicated to creating a future where innovative digital technologies allow greater access to cleaner energy!
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Henrik Berglund, henrik.berglund@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52; Unionen: Olle Ruzicka, + +46 107-38 31 44; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Eva Schölin, eva.scholin@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9809328