Explore Exciting .NET Opportunities at Nexer!

Are you a seasoned .NET developer seeking a fulfilling role? Nexer presents exciting opportunities for talented individuals like you to join our vibrant teams. Whether you're interested in in-house positions or consultancy roles, we offer an engaging environment where expertise is valued, and personal growth is nurtured. With a commitment to cutting-edge technologies, we're searching for candidates with a curious and adaptable mindset to contribute to our innovative projects.
In-House Opportunities with MyTeam:
Become part of MyTeam and collaborate on customer-centric solutions, encompassing both new development and maintenance tasks. Benefit from working alongside seasoned professionals, utilizing your .NET expertise to drive project success. MyTeam is actively recruiting .NET developers in Gothenburg, Alingsås, and Lidköping.
Key Responsibilities:
Engage in development projects, including new and maintenance tasks.
Contribute to architectural and coding aspects of projects.
Work in agile teams, managing multiple commitments concurrently.
Collaborate with clients to address new ideas and challenges.
Consultancy Opportunities with the .NET Consulting Team:
Join our dynamic .NET Consulting team and tackle diverse assignments across various industries, focusing on .NET development. As a consultant, you'll represent Nexer while delivering innovative software solutions at client sites in Gothenburg and Borås.
Key Responsibilities:
Enhance and innovate software solutions using state-of-the-art technologies.
Share knowledge and foster team cohesion.
Participate in assignments spanning different industries, with a focus on .NET development.
Your Qualifications:
Extensive experience in system development, specializing in .NET and C#.
Proficiency in backend, web, or full-stack development.
A passion for problem-solving through coding.
Preferred education in software development.
Fluency in English and Swedish is essential.
Skills and Technologies:
C# / .NET.
Microsoft SQL, TypeScript, and frameworks like Angular, React, or Vue.
TDD/BDD, Clean Code, Microsoft Azure/AWS, Microservices, Docker, GIT.
Additional familiarity with NodeJS, GraphQL, Entity Framework, Blazor, or MAUI is advantageous.
Unlock your potential with Nexer and embark on a rewarding career journey in .NET development. Apply now to join our innovative teams!
Application Process:
Interested in these opportunities? Submit your application below; please note that we do not accept applications via email. For inquiries, contact our recruiter, Amanda Stenberg, at Amanda.Stenberg@nexergroup.com
.
Discover a career that combines the stability of in-house development with the versatility of consultancy projects at Nexer. Join us in creating innovative solutions and fostering a collaborative and engaging work environment. Your expertise is the key to our success!
Why Nexer?Within Nexer, there is a pronounced challenge that permeates all assignments and the company as a whole: if there is a smarter solution, we will find it. An endeavor that challenges us every day and allows us to think outside the given framework and together with our customers make the brave decisions required to create development.We offer problem-solving, everything from developing a new system to designing an online shop or something else where our broad and pointed expertise in technology comes into its own. Our assignments often have an international character, therefore fluent Swedish and English in speech and writing is a natural part of the work. The consulting assignments are partly in our office and usually with our customers, therefore travel in the local area is part of everyday life.
