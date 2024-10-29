Expert RAN Performance
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
PEU RAN Performance is the R&D team that secures that Ericsson's maintains and gains RAN market share through world-leading network performance, winning benchmark activities and being recognized by operators as best performing network. The PEU has design ownership for 5G BB SW products and is a global organization located mainly in Kista, Lund, Beijing, Austin, and Ottawa.
The RAN Systems unit within PEU RAN Performance leads our baseband systemization strategy for Ericsson radio network products and drives overall radio network performance to secure technology leadership. The RAN Systems consists of four sections covering the Analytics, Capacity/Performance, Guidelines/OTA and RAN Functions/Strategy areas. These sections are mainly based in Kista.
We are now looking for an Expert in RAN Performance who will be accountable for working from the initial customer meeting, supporting the Services organization (SCU) at both break-in and established business deals, to the backlog priority discussion within the R&D organization.
This is a senior and very demanding position that will require a deep RAN domain knowledge in combination with a great business understanding.
For the right person, this task is a fantastic opportunity to actually make a great difference for Ericsson's business and influence how Ericsson is doing it!
Take the challenge and join our team!
Vetting including references and relevant background screening will be conducted for final candidates.
What you will do:
• Play an active role within R&D as technical coordinator in a Data driven based ways of working
• Represent the Business Area Networks in the Performance partnership setup
• Have a frequent dialog with multiple product managers across the Product Area Networks(PAN) organization
• Break down technical difficulties and challenges into a simplified view for stakeholders, business owners and Customers
• Prioritize decisions between all customer requests for R&D engagements
• Manage high demanding tasks and secure the content quality on time
The skills you bring:
• A University degree (MSc or BSc)
• Proven experience in Radio product development
• Knowledge of the 3GPP standardization
• Experience in customer-facing role
• Business Understanding
• Formulating strategies and concepts
• Service minded attitude
• Outstanding interpersonal skills and ability to build relations
• Proficiency in English, both written and spoken Ersättning
