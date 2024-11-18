Expert IT Developer (Snowflake)
2024-11-18
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 26414
Are you passionate about Data and IT, and want to take the next step in your career? We are now looking for a motivated and dynamic person to join our Common Data Warehousing team in Nordea as Expert Snowflake Developer.
At Nordea, we know our customers' needs are changing - and we're deeply committed to meeting them with the financial solutions of tomorrow. We're creating an agile environment where we're harnessing the power of technology - one where you can make an impact. So bring your skills, ideas and unique background. With us, you'll find plenty of opportunities to grow and make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the Software Development team in Common Data Warehousing area. We are responsible for building bank's Common Data Warehousing solution using state of the art cloud solutions. We add value by providing expert software development capabilities and expertise in the data warehousing and data integration areas for many solutions in the bank based on cloud based technologies like Snowflake, and many other modern technologies. As Expert IT Developer, you'll play a valuable role in taking part of an exciting and ambitious journey towards a modern, resilient target state.
What you'll be doing:
* Play the role of a Lead Developer with focus on building modernized solutions in Snowflake for bank's warehousing system
* Work with multiple Stakeholders to understand the requirements and develop reliable and scalable solutions that align with the target picture
* Work as a Lead Developer to guide development team during implementation phase along with maintaining development practices and standards
* Propose and develop IT solutions in Snowflake as per Nordea's target strategy
* Facilitate the understanding and impact of both functional and non-functional requirements from business to technology and vice versa
You'll join a team of experts with great experience and skills in the data ware housing and data integration area where we learn from each other and grow together as team and individuals. The role is based in Stockholm.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* A team player who enjoys collaboration in a multicultural environment
* Are service-minded with a passion for helping and solving issues
* Excellent communication & analysis skills
* A genuine interest to learn and develop within the area
* Appreciated for your positive approach and ability to turn challenges in to opportunities
* Are good at engaging stakeholders at different levels
* A skilled engineer at heart with passion for developing solutions and take pride in seeing your efforts paying off in form of a great business application
Your experience and background:
* Professional experience working in Data Warehousing domain
* Professional experience from being an expert data engineer capable of building and driving end-to-end solutions in Snowflake
* Professional experience from ETL Architecture with deep knowledge and hands-on experience with Cloud-based databases, as well as Data Modelling and DevOps
* Worked in complex data programmes / projects as a Lead Developer/Tech SME
* The ability to guide and support development team members in implementing technical solutions
* Strong understanding of DevOps principles and practices
* Excellent communication and analytical skills and ability to work well in a team environment
* Knowledge of Kafka (nice to have)
* Knowledge of Data Mesh (nice to have)
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 02/12/2024. For more information, you're welcome to contact Yatin Mittal.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
For union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
