Expert BMS Architect, Volvo Group
2023-11-16
Join us at Volvo Group Trucks Technology and be a part of the electrification revolution as an Expert - Battery Management System (BMS) Architect. Help design, build, and test innovative solutions that bring our designs to life and contribute to a sustainable future in the transport industry.
About us
As part of the Energy Storage System (ESS) Functions & BMS group, you'll collaborate with a diverse and inclusive team to systemize ESS functions and BMS functionality for Volvo's wide range of electric vehicles. We foster a supportive and empowering work environment where teamwork and collaboration are valued. Located at our modern facility at CampX, you'll experience the benefits of a large international company while enjoying a friendly and inclusive atmosphere.
Who you are
We value your unique perspective and expertise as an engineer. We're looking for a team player with strong collaboration and networking skills, an analytical mindset, and a passion for problem-solving. As an open-minded and self-motivated individual, you bring independent critical thinking to your work. Your experience includes over 10 years in automotive BMS development after a master's degree or a doctoral-level research background in BMS, coupled with at least 5 years of industrial experience in BMS development for automotive or consumer electronic applications.
Main Role and Responsibilities:
Lead the design of BMS platform with flexible and modular architecture (definition of technical requirements and physical system structure including interfaces and integration between various system elements from top to bottom) considering stakeholder requirements, high-level targets, legal requirements, and standards for a wide range of vehicle as well as stationary applications.
Lead the optimization of BMS platform considering various configuration of battery cell-stacks, battery form factors, packaging constraints, electric propulsion system architectures, vehicle interfaces, and operating conditions.
Contribute to concept development of BMS functionality (battery control hardware and software) and design trade-off studies between various functions considering high-level ESS attribute requirements like performance (energy and power availability), lifetime, safety etc.
Contribute to battery electrical system architecture and control system strategies including specification of various components to meet high-level targets.
Contribute to cross-functional concept studies for battery platform development and architectural evolution of electric propulsion system.
Contribute to SFMEA, DFMEAs, and FuSa analysis.
Collaborate closely with Chief Engineers, multi-disciplinary development teams, and stakeholders to optimize overall BMS solution for improved performance, lifetime, and safety as well as to seamlessly integrate the BMS into a wide range of vehicle and non-vehicle applications.
Contribute to BMS technology roadmap including definition of advanced engineering and research activities.
Share knowledge, coach, and mentor team members.
Requirements:
MSc. (PhD preferred) in control systems, mechatronics, electronics, electrical engineering, or engineering physics,
Extensive knowledge of various state-of-art BMS architectures, hardware and software components, with proven BMS development experience for automotive applications,
High competence in BMS system engineering and architectural trade-off analysis.
Strong understanding of overall battery system design and architecture, particularly battery E&E and thermal hardware characteristics.
Deep insights into battery cell electro-thermal-ageing dynamics and modeling, with sufficient proficiency in battery state estimation and control design.
Strong abstract thinking, model-based system engineering, mathematical modeling, and system theoretic analysis.
Hands-on experience in electronics and software development for embedded control applications, including safety-critical control functions.
Familiarity with electric vehicle architectures and control interactions between various subsystems.
Good knowledge of various battery regulations and standards.
High proficiency in MATLAB and Simulink based modelling and analysis.
Fluent in written and spoken English, with excellent communication and presentation skills.
Merit
Automotive experience, model-based system engineering, Embedded SW/HW, Realtime OS for ARM-based ECUs, model-based SW (TargetLink), automotive cybersecurity, on-board diagnostics, cell characterization and modelling, CAE tools for battery system design, BMS HIL, rapid control prototyping, CAN, LIN, ISO 26262, J1939, AutoSAR, SFMEA, DFMEA, driver license C/D.
Benefits:
We value diversity, work-life balance, and inclusion. At Volvo Group, we offer a supportive and friendly environment where your skills and contributions are recognized and celebrated. Join us in shaping the future of transportation.
Ready to make a difference in our electrified journey? If you have any questions or would like more information about the position, please don't hesitate to contact us. We look forward to collaborating with you to electrify tomorrow.
Hiring Manager:
Fredrik Fürst, Manager ESS Functions and BMS, fredrik.furst@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
