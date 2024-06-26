Experienced Technical Support Engineer (with expertise in Python and Linux)
Jeppesen Systems AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-06-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jeppesen Systems AB i Göteborg
At Jeppesen (Boeing DAS) we work with breakthrough technology, exciting customers and fantastic colleagues from around the world. Our culture is characterized by creativity, professionalism and hard work within an open and flexible work environment. We believe that our employees must be allowed to think big and have fun for us to remain one of the top companies in the industry. To get the best out of each talent, we encourage and enable our employees to continuously develop and explore.
We are currently looking for an Experienced Technical Support Engineer (with expertise in Python and Linux) for our office in Gothenburg, Sweden to join an international environment with a team of like-minded system experts in a leading edge expanding software company.
The team you will be working with consists of Technical Support Specialists (internally referred to as Service Managers), Systems Experts and Service Account Managers handling multiple customers globally.
Position Responsibilities:
• Become an authority on several production system installations in terms of managing the technical aspects of the applications.
• Participate in ongoing implementation projects
• Provide advanced technical support for day of operation flight and crew tracking and related products, in relation to the Service Level Agreement(s)
• Assist the client with knowledge injections, proactive problem solving and daily management of the production installation
• Maintain Linux installations on company servers and make recommendations to clients on patches/upgrades
• Work with System requirements with internal and external stakeholders
• To be on roster (24x7 standby) every fourth to fifth week
This position is hybrid. This means that the selected candidate will be required to perform some work onsite 2 days a week. This is at the hiring team's discretion and could potentially change in the future.
Employer will sponsor applicants for employment visa status.
Basic Qualifications (Required Skills/Experience):
• 6+ years in software development or advanced technical support role
• Expert knowledge in Python language
• Expert knowledge of Unix and/or Linux
• Expert knowledge with shell scripting
• Good knowledge in version control systems such as Git and Mercurial
• 24X7 work environment on call
• Fluency in English language
Preferred Qualifications (Desired Skills/Experience):
• 8+ years in software development or advanced technical support role
• Particular interest in technical problem solving
• Experience with AWS
• Strong programming skills (Java an advantage)
• Databases (Oracle or Postgresql)
• Knowledge of Kubernetes is beneficial
• Messaging systems such as Activemq
• Customer relationship experience is advantageous
• Highly responsible, able to take ownership of issues
• Strong technical & analytical aptitude
• Able to work independently and within a team
Typical Education/Experience:
Education/experience typically acquired through advanced technical education (e.g. Bachelor/Masters) and typically 8 or more years' related work experience.
Relocation:
Relocation assistance is not a negotiable benefit for this position. Candidates must live in the immediate area or relocate at their own expense.
Join us if you want to:
• Get professional skills development with our virtual learning tools and platforms (Digital Campus, LinkedIn Learning, Degreed, EdX, Enterprise Mentoring, and Communities of Excellence & Practice)
• Broaden your experience in international projects, technical workshops and hackathons
• Enjoy additional days off for Christmas break (December 24th-January 1st)
• Participate in employee recognition program (Boeing PridePoints)
• Have Private Medical Insurance (Skandia)
Applications for this role are accepted until 25th July 2024. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jeppesen Systems AB
(org.nr 556484-0303)
Odinsgatan 9 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Jeppesen Jobbnummer
8770745