Experienced technical developer
2023-09-30
Assignment Description:
As Tech developer you will work collaboratively as a part of the Design Visualization Team.
You need a fascination and aptitude for new technology, and a strong drive to learn more within the Visualization field. You want to implement your great ideas into our workflow. You will work cross projects and be responsible for supporting Visualization department with automation scripts and all kinds of possible tech-dev support.
The successful candidate have a background within automotive and other businesses. This candidate also have experience and expert knowledge of several code languages and software, such as
Python, C++ etc as well as CATIA, VRED, 3dsMax and SQL
Requirements:
• Python / C++ / SQL/...../ VRED / CATIA /
• Experience from automotive business is valuable.
• Be receptive to learning new tools and exchanging knowledge.
• Proven track record / CV with references
Software and IT:
Main software is VRED. Right candidate must have very good knowledge of VRED.
Experience from UNREAL is much appreciated.
Personal attributes:
Fluent in English. Spoken and written. Easy going. Supportive.
Excellent team player, resourceful, organized, and mindful of time management.
Very good communication skills. Ability to work in a sometimes stressful and demanding
environment.
Very important is that the applicant have ability to interact well and has a personality that fits into our small,
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-30
