Experienced Software Developer
Would you like to work with innovative software products in the absolute cutting-edge? Do you want an opportunity to change a whole industry with digitalization to ensure safety, effectiveness and sustainability?
This is your chance to work on exciting projects where your skills and creativity will make a real impact. If you're ready to take on new challenges and grow with us, we'd love to meet you!
Join our team
Epiroc Digital Solutions Division is an innovative, fast-growing product company with customers all around the world. Our world-leading decision-support solutions help our customers within the mining industry to become more productive and efficient while keeping people safe.
Within our Epiroc Mining Intelligence R&D department, we continue to expand to meet the growing demand for our current and coming solutions among an increasing number of customers around the world.
Your mission
As a Senior Software Developer, your main mission is to develop cutting-edge security products for the mining industry worldwide. You will be a part of an autonomous team in which you will participate and guide in every stage of software development, from design and brainstorming to feature implementation, testing and delivery. The development work and testing sometimes take you to exciting places 1000 meters below the surface of the earth!
In this role, you will learn from people with unique competence and skills while contributing with yours. You will always be looking for a new, smarter way to operate between design, code and tests in a fast and agile environment close to our customer.
The agile teams consist of 4-6 persons, and they all have their own responsibility areas requiring different tech skills. You will be working in a team focusing on a core set of backend microservices. The team also handles the physical tracking devices, meaning there is a mix of embedded programming, android development as well as backend development involved in the team's work.
Your profile
We are looking for a senior Software developer who puts great value in seeing things from a new perspective and can help us develop our current applications and build new services.
You have a great interest in the latest technology and can apply it to customer needs and expectations, and thereby create customer value.
What you bring:
A university degree in a relevant field with 3-5 years' experience.
Experience with agile software development methods.
Skills in software and systems such as:
Programming languages: Go, TypeScript
Experience of embedded development in C
Platforms & tools: Linux, Docker and Azure Cloud Services
Architecture: Microservice design & cloud-native thinking
Other Meriting Experience include:
Additional programming languages: C#, Kotlin, Java
Frontend frameworks: Angular, 3D visualization in Unity, JSF
Communication protocols: GRPC and RabbitMQ
Cloud & DevOps tools: HashiCorp Stack and Azure Cloud Services
Location and other
This position is in Luleå, Sweden. Occasional travel is required when going to site for testing.
Why Epiroc?
By joining our team, you'll make a big difference in the energy transition. At Epiroc, we take pride in being passionate innovators, driving the change toward a brighter future for both people and the planet. Guided by our values of Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation, we foster a culture of trust, growth, and lasting impact. To support your journey, we offer a competitive Total Rewards Package, including:
Global career opportunities
Learning & Development programs
Benefits package, including variable compensation (bonus)
Flexible work culture promoting balance and well-being
Global Parental Leave Policy
Community involvement
Application and contact information
We encourage you to submit your application through our online career site as soon as possible, but no later than January 26th, 2026. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, and the position may be filled before last application date.
We are committed to a thorough recruitment process, including interviews, reference checks and assessments. To ensure a safe working environment, we conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening. Our process is designed to be fair and inclusive; you can expect transparent communication and a balanced evaluation of your skills and experience.
For questions about the position, please contact: Hiring Manager, Leif Johansson, leif.johansson@epiroc.com
, +46705850048
