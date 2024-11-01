Experienced ServiceNow Developer
Akkodis Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-11-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Akkodis Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Sigtuna
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a ServiceNow expert excited about taking on impactful projects? We 're looking for a skilled ServiceNow Developer to join our team on a consulting basis for an assignment with a client company. This role offers a contract-to-hire setup, meaning you 'll start with us on a 6-month contract, with the opportunity to transition to a permanent role directly with the client after that period.
In this position, you 'll be developing, configuring, and optimizing ServiceNow solutions for the client, creating seamless integrations, and automating workflows. You 'll also lead a small team and take charge of a dedicated area in the platform-empowering you to drive real change.
What You 'll Be Doing:
* Developing, configuring, and maintaining ServiceNow solutions to meet the client 's unique needs.
* Building integrations with both internal and external systems and maintaining existing platform functions.
* Leading a small team and managing your own area of ServiceNow independently.
* Writing custom code and scripts or configuring existing features to create effective, user-focused solutions.
What We 're Looking For:
* 4-8 years of experience in ServiceNow development, particularly in customizations.
* Proficiency in JavaScript, CSS, HTML, AngularJS, REST, and SOAP.
* Strong experience in ServiceNow scripting, workflow automation, and platform management.
* Ability to take initiative, manage responsibilities independently, and lead a small team effectively.
Work arrangement:
* Hybrid arrangement with 2 days per week onsite in the client 's Stockholm office.
* Consultant position with a 6-month contract, with the potential to transition into a permanent position with the client company.
If you 're passionate about leveraging ServiceNow to drive innovation and efficiency, we 'd love to hear from you!
About Akkodis
We are a diverse team of 50,000 engineers and digital experts, operating across 30 locations globally. United by our passion for talent and technology, our specialists bring their diversity of experience, skills and insights together to deliver our 360° capabilities to our clients. This is how we make the incredible happen, every day.
We are committed to attract, develop, and empower diverse and inclusive technology and engineering teams by offering enhanced career and development opportunities. To inspire our employees, clients, and partners to make a difference, we work with organizations who identify themselves with our people culture and technology mindset.
Smart Industry is where digital and engineering converge into a connected world - reshaping entire industries and providing solutions for some of the world 's toughest challenges. At Akkodis, we bring digital and engineering solutions together, creating a smarter future for everyone.
If this sounds like an interesting opportunity to you, apply as soon as possible. If you have any questions, don 't hesitate to contact business manager Fredrik Carlberg at fredrik.carlberg@akkodisgroup.com
.
We look forward to hearing from you! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Akkodis Sweden AB
(org.nr 556694-0044), https://www.akkodis.se/ Kontakt
Business Manager
Fredrik Carlberg Fredrik.Carlberg@akkodisgroup.com Jobbnummer
8989412