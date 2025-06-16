Experienced Project Manager
2025-06-16
Assignment Overview
We are seeking an experienced Project Manager to take on a key role in driving and coordinating a complex IT/IS program or project portfolio. The assignment involves full responsibility for planning, execution, and delivery - ensuring outcomes are achieved on time, within budget, and with the expected level of functionality. You will work closely with both internal stakeholders and external partners.
In this role, you will collaborate with business leadership to ensure the project portfolio aligns with overarching strategic objectives.
You will also play a central part in developing and maintaining effective project and program methodologies, while leading the PMO team and supporting continuous improvements in project delivery practices.
Key Responsibilities
Manage and follow up on all aspects of the IT/IS project portfolio
Coordinate resources and activities across multiple project streams
Identify risks and propose mitigation strategies
Act as an escalation point for complex issues requiring resolution
Support structured project governance and methodology implementation
Foster alignment between project goals and business priorities
Details
Location: Västerås
Start date: 2025-08-18
End date: 2026-08-31
Language Requirements
Full professional proficiency in both Swedish and English
This assignment is well-suited for a technically savvy project manager with strong leadership abilities and a proven track record of delivering complex initiatives in dynamic environments.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-16
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9391092