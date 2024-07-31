Experienced Platform Engineer, Solna
2024-07-31
Are you an experienced platform engineer with a passion for cloud technologies and container orchestration? Do you thrive in a dynamic, hybrid work environment where innovation and collaboration are key? If so, we invite you to join our team and help us build, maintain, and scale our robust platform infrastructure.
You, Us & The Job
The Cloud Container Team is a platform engineering team, at PostNord, whose mission is to support all business division development teams with a modern runtime environment where they can develop and operate their own services. Our platform is built using Kubernetes as EKS in AWS, AKS/OpenShift in Azure, and tools like Loki, Grafana, Tempo, Mimir (LGTM), Prometheus Operator, OAuth, Argo CD, Python, Golang, Docker, with a strong emphasis on self-service for the teams.
What will you do?
As a part of Cloud Container Team, you will collaborate closely with the other developers and product owners within PostNord IT.
Our focus is on enhancing the efficiency, security, and satisfaction of our development teams in their delivery processes. Your role will involve regular engagement with teams to understand their needs and create and implement improved solutions
Your role will include:
- Design, implement, and manage scalable and reliable cloud infrastructure on AWS and Azure.
- Develop and maintain Kubernetes clusters, ensuring high availability and performance.
- Enhance observability by implementing monitoring, logging, and alerting solutions.
- Improving the overall developer experience to foster developer productivity and satisfaction.
- Collaborate with development and operations teams to ensure seamless integration and delivery of applications.
- Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to platform infrastructure, ensuring minimal downtime and optimal performance.
- Stay current with industry trends and emerging technologies to continually improve our platform capabilities.
Who are we looking for?
You're recognized for your exceptional problem-solving capabilities and your adeptness at navigating the fast-paced nature of the tech environment. Your communication skills are as strong as your technical skills. Moreover, you're known for your attention to detail, analytical mindset, and quick learning capacity, driven by challenges. You also demonstrate an inclusive, organized, and accountable approach to your work. You possess the resilience to manage stress and prioritize duties autonomously, alongside a communicative and cooperative nature that fosters lasting partnerships. Your resilience in handling stress and self-directing task prioritization, coupled with a communicative and collaborative disposition that contributes to the development of strong, lasting collaborations. Furthermore, you have:
- Proven experience with AWS and Azure cloud platforms.
- Proficiency in building and deploying applications using high-level programming languages (GoLang, Java, etc) and common scripting languages (PowerShell, Python, etc).
- Strong expertise in Kubernetes container orchestration (EKS, AKS, OpenShift).
- Solid understanding of observability practices, including monitoring, logging, and alerting (LGTM stack, Grafana, Loki, Prometheus Operator).
- Proficiency in Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools as CDK, CrossPlane, Kustomize.
Meritorious experience
- Expert knowledge of Kubernetes-as-developing & maintaining platforms and ability to write k8s operators.
- Prior experience building and maintaining the Observability LGTM stack.
- Extensive experience in Cloud service providers, for example AWS & Azure.
- Ability to enhance the DevX (Developer Experience) for the organisation.
We offer you
We are a modern, customer-oriented company that cares as much about our employees as we do about our customers. With us, you are offered a varied job in an international environment with constant new challenges and quick decisions. In addition to fair employment conditions according to collective agreements, we offer you:
Flexible hybrid workplace.
- Great development opportunities
- Great insurance and occupational pension terms
- Wellness allowance & opportunity to train at Arken's gym and indoor swimming pool
Employee benefits
- PostNord 's own personnel foundation
About us
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region. We are in a constant transformation and work consistently to develop both our offer and our employees, all to achieve our vision of being The favorite carrier of the Nordics. We are PostNord - a fantastic company to work and grow with. Read more at http://www.postnord.com/aboutus
Apply
We look forward to receive your application!
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact manager Liber Rodriguez-Florez on mailto:liber.rodriguez-florez@postnord.com
Don't wait to submit your application as we go through the applications on an ongoing basis.
For union representatives, visit: https://www.postnord.com/sv/karriar/kontakt/facklig-kontakt
We are looking forward to hear from you!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31
