Experienced nail technologist wanted!
2024-07-11
We are a nail salon in Vasastan, Stockholm. We perform all kinds of nail treatments but do not work with acrylic. We set our standards based on our client's satisfaction, meaning we put our feelings as clients first.
We are now seeking two nail technologists to join our team of skilled beauty professionals. This is an opportunity for you to develop and showcase your nail design expertise in a dynamic environment. We offer extensive training and education in various techniques, providing a platform for your professional growth and success with us.
Responsibilities:
• Perform high-quality nail treatments, including manicures and pedicures.
• Maintain a clean and sanitary work environment according to industry standards.
• Collaborate with other team members to ensure a smooth and efficient workflow.
Qualifications:
• Previous experience in nail design and nail care is strongly desirable.
• Good knowledge and skills in taking care of the client's cuticle.
• Flexibility to work part-time according to need employment.
We look forward to welcoming you.
