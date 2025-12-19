Experienced Configuration Manager
2025-12-19
KravprofilProfessional Galaxy is looking for an experienced Configuration Manager with the following skills: Very good Product Lifecycle Management knowledge * Good experience from working as Configuration Manager in HW CM area, with product structuring and product handling, for hardware products and hardware-near software. * Experience of Telecom product handling, document handling, release handling and PLM/PDM systems * Proven track record of process improvements. * Ability to work across organizational boundaries. * Effective communication skills and a strong team player. * Good people skills to coach and guide developers to ensure that processes, policies, and guidelines are being followed. * Strong personal drive, courageous, and eager to contribute where and when possible, both inside and outside your formal framework of responsibilities, with a can-do attitude. * Innovative, adaptive, and responsive to change. * Strong strive for efficiency, effectiveness, and quality. * Structured and organized. For this assignment, you need to work mostly on-site.
Start date: 2026-02-01
Remote: Nej
Duration: 6-12 months
Location: Sweden\Stockholms län,
Deadline: 2025-12-28
Please apply directly through our system with:
• -Your updated CV
• -Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately.
