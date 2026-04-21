Experienced car mechanic
Säve Bil I Angered AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Säve Bil I Angered AB i Göteborg
At our company - as part of Mekonomen - we are looking for a professional and experienced automotive technician with the following qualifications:
Vocational college degree or higher in the automotive field
At least 1-2 years of documented experience as a car mechanic in Sweden
Fluent in spoken Persian and Turkish (for customer contact)
Basic knowledge of Swedish and English
Driving license class B
Technical expertise required:
Advanced troubleshooting:
Vehicle electrical systems
Air conditioning system
Automatic and CVT transmissions
Specialized maintenance knowledge for:
Plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEV)
Hybrid vehicle (HEV)
Job duties:
Diagnose and repair complex errors
Perform periodic maintenance work
Customer advice and technical support
Documentation of work performance
Open to all
We focus on your skills, not your other qualifications. We are open to adapting the role or workplace to your needs. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-21
E-post: razi@savebil.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Säve Bil i Angered AB
(org.nr 556639-2568)
Spadegatan 19 (visa karta
)
424 65 ANGERED Jobbnummer
9868138