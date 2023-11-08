Executive Assistant for our client in Stockholm!
2023-11-08
In this interesting assignment you will be part of a team that is responsible for different administrative tasks and the goal is to streamline daily operations and increase the efficiency of the organization.
As an executive assistant you will mainly be responsible for the following tasks:
• Calendar management: manage and maintain the team's schedules, assuring excellent time management and organizing of commitments.
• Documentation oversight: Keep a coherent system for key documents and distribution lists, assuring accuracy and accessibility.
• Event coordination: Arrange and implement group events and off-sites, overseeing the logistical elements to deliver harmonious and successful gatherings.
• Communication facilitation: Draft, arrange, and distribute group communications, assuring clear and timely information flow within and outside the group.
• Leader onboarding support: Give understandable assistance in the onboarding process of senior leaders to make sure smooth integration into the team.
Requirements
• Capacity to work independently with minimal supervision, and being able to take initiative in task management and decision-making.
• Great organizational skills with a proven ability to prioritize and excellent time management skills.
• Ability to give personalized support to executive members, contributing to the team's efficiency and the business's overall accomplishment.
We would like you to be a proactive, detail-oriented, and adaptable individual who thrives in a dynamic environment and is engaged to facilitating the accomplishment of the team and group.
Tillträde och ansökan
Start: 2023-12-01
End: 2024-11-30
Deadline: 2023-11-19
Location: Stockholm
Contact person: +46 790 062 711
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies.
Isabel Tataje isabel@swaysourcing.com +46 79 006 27 11
