Exciting Career Opportunity as CAD Engineer!
2023-08-28
Are you ready to take the next step in your career as CAD engineer? We at Adecco Professionals are seeking enthusiastic and experienced engineers to join our consultant business!
Our clients exists in a wide range of fields within the industrial sector and you will have the opportunity to be part of leading companies who aim to deliver high-quality products worldwide. The work environment is characterized by collaboration, creativity, and a strong passion for pushing the boundaries of technological advancement.
Responsibilities
• Securing progress and deliveries in different design stages within projects together with your team, on- and off-site
• Detail design work in Catia V5 with following skills;
* Advanced structured part creation (Solid- and surface modeling)
* Modeling with respect to tooling (draft analysis, tool set up)
* Assembly analysis with respect to production assembly
* Component optimization (weight-, strength-, process selection - and cost optimization)
* Fixation system part integration
* Part- and complete system drawing creation
About you
• Bachelor 's degree in Engineering or related field
• Minimum of 3 years of experience as CAD Engineer
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
• Team player
• Proficient in English language
About the position
The assignment is a consultant position with employment at Adecco. The start will take place as soon as possible after agreement.
Contact
If you have any question about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter Caroline Carlsson at caroline.carlsson@adecco.se
If you have any technical issue with the application process, please contact info@adecco.se
Let your creativity and technical prowess thrive in a role as a CAD engineer with us. Submit your application in English today and let 's together build the innovations of the future!
