ETL Development and Support Specialist
2025-03-27
At Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions, we're now looking for a dedicated Development and Support Specialist for integrated business planning to join our dynamic team and focus on ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes within Logility. Welcome to an exciting role with great opportunities to drive improvements in a global environment that allows you to grow and develop!
About your job
In this position, you're responsible for developing, maintaining and supporting ETL processes within the Logility platform. In close collaboration with cross-function teams, you ensure data integrity, optimize performance and support business operations. You monitor and troubleshoot ETL processes for data accuracy and reliability, as well as optimize ETL performance for efficient data flow. You determine systems software design requirements, considering scalability, security, accessibility and extendibility. Suggesting solutions and functionality to business partner is part of your job, as is providing technical assistance to the applications developer team.
Responsibilities include:
Collaborate with business analysts and stakeholders to translate data requirements into technical specifications.
Provide support and maintenance for existing ETL processes.
Document ETL processes and maintain comprehensive technical documentation.
Stay updated with the latest Logility features and best practices.
The preferred locations for this position are Stockholm or Sandviken and we offer a hybrid work set-up, allowing you to combine office and remote work.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with a bachelor's degree in computer science, information technology or a related field. You have proven experience in ETL development and support, preferably within Logility. You have knowledge of SQL and database management, along with experience in data integration and data warehousing concepts. Experience with other ETL tools and platforms is beneficial, as is knowledge of IBP processes, supply chain management and related processes. Acting in a global environment calls for excellent skills in Swedish and English, both verbally and in writing.
You're self-motivated with the ability to work both independently and collaboratively. Your strong communication and interpersonal skills enable you to effectively engage with others and build positive relationships. With problem-solving skills and analytical thinking, you tackle complex challenges and identify innovative solutions to achieve results.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Christian Tölle, hiring manager, christian.toelle@sandvik.com
We have already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Cecilia Mickelsson, Unionen, +46 (0)70 616 90 89
Erik Kjerf, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 36 72
Olle Hansson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 650 57 43
Recruitment Specialist: Gustaf Sjögren
How to apply
Send your application no later than April 10, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0075243.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, parts, service, digital solutions and sustainability-driving technologies for the mining and construction industries. Application areas include rock drilling, rock cutting, loading and hauling, tunneling and quarrying. In 2023, sales were approximately 66 billion SEK with about 17,000 employees.
Sandvik AB
