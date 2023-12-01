ESG seeks Science teacher Y7-9
Stift English School In Gothenburg / Grundskollärarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Göteborg
2023-12-01
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stift English School In Gothenburg i Göteborg
Stiftelsen English School Gothenburg (ESG) is a school with 530 students ranging from 1 year olds up to grade 9 (i.e. 16 year-olds.) We are situated in Västra Frölunda (Långedrag) with good public transportation available. We have an English profile and a multicultural environment with students and staff from all over the world. We use English in our communication and teach most of our lessons in English. ESG follows the National Curriculum, LGR 22.
ESG strives to be the best school in the West of Sweden in developing young people academically and socially. We value diversity amongst our students and staff, working together in English and Swedish to achieve high academic results, good discipline and the skills necessary to be successful in the future. We do this through excellent teaching, committed parents and serious hard work from the students in a safe, modern and well-equipped environment.
"Meeting the future with knowledge, confidence, and respect."
We are looking for:
• A qualified teacher who is passionate about their work
• A teacher that works as part of a team and has strong practice in formative assessment.
Core tasks include:
• Teaching excellent lessons building on good relationships.
• Continual feedback to students
• Providing feedback to parents
• Good classroom management and the ability to appeal to a range of teaching and learning styles.
• The ability to differentiate for weaker students and also the more able
We offer:
• A strong supportive teacher team
• An engaged and present management
• Engaged pupils who have just achieved the best results in the region
• Your own macbook
• Classes where all students have macbooks
• Pension contributions
• Small classes (max 24)
• Support for gym membership
• Great facilities and resources for teaching
• Generous holidays
• And more
ESG is currently looking for a fully qualified Senior teacher to work with the science subjects in Y7-9. This is a full time position for the period 15th Jan - 14th June 2024.
Applications should include:
• A cover letter that addresses your suitability to the requirements of the position
• A curriculum vitae detailing your qualifications and experience
• Contact details (email) of three referees
Please send your application to: J.Opportunities@theenglishschool.se
on or before 31st Dec. We will be interviewing valid candidates during the application period. If you haven't heard from us by the end of December then you can assume you have not been successful on this occasion. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-01
E-post: J.Opportunities@theenglishschool.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stift English School In Gothenburg
, http://www.theenglishschool.se
Redegatan 2 (visa karta
)
426 77 VÄSTRA FRÖLUNDA Arbetsplats
English School In Gothenburg, Stift Kontakt
Rektor
Andrew Potter J.Opportunities@theenglishschool.se Jobbnummer
8300745