ERP IFS Project Manager
2025-09-16
Passionate about making ideas a reality? Join our welcoming world of tech and let your ideas soar.
Our Surveillance Enterprice Resource Planning (ERP) team is looking for an ERP Project Manager to lead our current and future ERP solutions in accordance with good practice, compliance regulations and business requirements.
Your role
Set within Surveillance Operation Excellence organisation, the ERP core team maintenance, adapt and develop the current IFS installation at Surveillance. They are also lead on the continues evergreen version managemnt of IFS, with all the new technology presented by IFS. The team works closely to Saab central ERP support organisation and external suppliers to coordinate and prioritize all work.
The Project Manager will be responsible for decisions regarding solutions based on what is best in total, weighing all input.
With a growing focus on internationalization and working across countries and regulations there will also be involvement in decisions that enables our colleagues to work together globally.
Your profile
We are looking for someone who has expert project management skill, good knowledge and understanding of business and business processes and knowledge of ERP/IFS Applications.
You should feel confident to take the overall decision responsibility of an ERP solution. We also see that you have strong communication skills, both writing and speaking.
It is meritorious if you have:
* Technical skills and deeper technical knowledge of ERP systems (preferably IFS)
* Experience in large, complex industries
* Understanding of processes, e.g. design, supply chain, production
* Understanding of requirements, e.g. EN9100, Export Control, Security of information
* General and broad technical knowledge and interest
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here
